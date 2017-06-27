EQUO Sponsors USHJA Zone Jumper Team Championships

EQUO logo EQUO is committed to providing our athletes with the best apparel for all occasions.

EQUO US (http://equo-us.com), a premier line of premium equestrian lifestyle apparel and accessories, announced today that the company will be the official sun shirt of the 2017 United States Hunter Jumper Association Zone Jumper Team Championships.

“EQUO is committed to providing our athletes with the best apparel for all occasions, from the barn or competition to being out and about socializing. We are honored that the US Hunter Jumper Association has recognized our line as a sponsor of the USHJA Zone Jumper Championships this summer,” noted EQUO founder and president, Anna Dulin, a lifelong equestrian and former Olympic hopeful.

EQUO will be providing the Championship ring crew with long sleeve and polo shirts to wear throughout the competition, as well as providing the individual gold medalists of each Championship with a limited-edition, commemorative sun shirts featuring the 2017 USHJA Zone Jumper Team Championship logo.

“The USHJA Zone Jumper Team Championships bring together the top 1.10/1.15 me-ter, 1.20/1.25 meter and 1.30/1.35 meter competitors from across the country,” said Kevin Price, USHJA executive director. “We are delighted to have EQUO US join our family of sponsors to support these exciting Championships.”

Each EQUO product is tested by a team of trusted professional and amateur ambassa-dors at each step, from initial sketches to final prototypes, to ensure that all final prod-ucts can stand up to the demands of our athletes’ active lifestyles. EQUO products take advantage of the latest in fabric technology, including:



Temperature-regulating technology to keep you 10 degrees cooler than the ambient temperature

SPF protection to keep you safe from the harshest sun

Moisture-wicking, breathable fabric to keep you dry

Anti-microbial coating to eliminate odors

Wet-activated performance, keeping the body cool during the hottest competitions

Durable, stain-resistant fabric that covers flaws instead of enhancing them

For more information about EQUO US, including retail locations or to shop online, visit http://equo-us.com.

About EQUO US, LLC

Founded in 2016 by a team of lifelong equestrians, EQUO US, LLC (http://equo-us.com) strives to create the highest-quality, most durable, and most stylish equestrian lifestyle apparel and accessories for active and discerning athletes and enthusiasts. Each prod-uct is tested by a team of trusted ambassadors at each step, from initial designs through final prototype, to ensure that any product in our shop meets the needs and wants of our community’s active lifestyle.

About USHJA

The United States Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA), as the official hunter/jumper affiliate of the United States Equestrian Federation, is a competition-based sport organi-zation that serves its members through educational programs, awards and recognition, communication and rules. USHJA provides a wide array of programs for all hunter/jumper levels and is mindful of the well-being of its equine partners. Additionally, USHJA is committed to preserving the history of equestrian sport and, through the USHJA Foundation, support charitable and benevolent services. For more information, please visit http://www.ushja.org.