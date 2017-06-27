Equus Compute Solutions announced it has qualified as a 2017 Intel® Platinum Technology Provider in both the HPC Data Center Specialist and Cloud Data Center Specialist categories. To receive these designations, Equus demonstrated commitment and excellence in deploying Intel®-based data center solutions. Equus technical staff successfully completed a set of rigorous, HPC and Cloud data center-focused training courses designed to build enhanced proficiency in delivering leading these technologies.

As an Intel Platinum Technology Provider, Equus has access to a number of value-added benefits. Access to Intel trainings and resources ensures Equus customers can gain market leading insights into the latest technologies and solutions. Collaboration with Intel cloud experts helps Equus deliver the right configuration, tailored specifically to customer requirements. The ability to leverage Intel test tools means Equus can accelerate solution schedules, ensure high quality, and offer customers the lowest total cost of ownership.

“Working closely with Intel at this Platinum level means Equus can help our customers deploy the most advanced software defined infrastructure solutions,” said Steve Grady, VP Customer Solutions. “We look forward to combining our Technology Provider program expertise with the Intel Builders Programs: Cloud, Storage and Network to create custom cost-effective solutions.”

More information on the Intel-powered Equus software defined infrastructure solutions is available at http://www.equuscs.com/servers