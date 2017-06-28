Catalyst Commercial Services Batteries provide the ideal vehicle to dramatically reduce peak period costs whilst at the same time providing energy security and access to revenue generation schemes.

Business energy consultants Catalyst is going to disrupt the traditional energy efficiency market with the introduction of its free commercial battery storage solution.

This innovative approach will target the large Industrial and Commercial sector, and offer access to a zero cost battery storage model, which complements its existing range of energy services.

Currently battery storage presents a significant investment decision for energy intensive customers, with a 1MW system currently costing over a million pounds, they are a luxury beyond the reach of most companies.

Undoubtedly over the next decade the cost for battery storage will continue to fall, and new business models will allow for smaller scale systems to become more commercially viable.

However, the current technology lends itself extremely well to energy intensive users, by providing them with the ability to use onsite energy storage for peak charge avoidance solutions.

This provides an extremely strong business case for battery storage, underpinned by the impending increases in non-commodity charges over the coming years.

Most market participants see batteries and demand-side response as complimentary technologies.

But the ability to both shave DUoS and Triad costs, in combination with frequency response revenues from National Grid creates unrivalled opportunities for large commercial users.

However, with or without an EFR contract, due to the flexibility that an onsite battery can provide, the technology also lends itself to providing additional embed benefits such as increased resilience on site.

Frequent power outages are a major disruption to many businesses at present, and batteries add an extra layer of energy security to provide resilience against such threats.

Batteries have the ability to immediately respond to such threats, and keep mission critical plant or IT equipment operational. They also have the ability to provide a bridging solution between more traditional forms of backup power, such as diesel generation.

Catalyst’s energy services team will provide a full feasibility review for battery storage and ascertain a sites full potential for onsite storage including load shifting and site resilience.

Then in partnership with a host businesses’ site management team, we will develop a deployment strategy to install the batteries free of charge at proposed sites.

These will then provide a peak shifting service and charge when energy prices are low, before discharging when they are at their peak to generate savings across the business.

A small proportion of this energy is then used to provide ancillary services to the grid to create the revenue that funds the energy storage devices.

Catalyst are not limited to its no-cost battery solution, it provides consulting services for a wide range of battery storage solutions from the leading market participants. Our consultative approach also provides the methodology for getting the best out of battery storage by mapping a site's requirement to optimise peak time avoidance, revenue generation and load shedding techniques.

After reviewing the commercial viability of batteries and the lack of readily available funding that can be deployed, Chris Hurcombe, Managing Director of Catalyst, stated “Batteries provide the ideal vehicle to dramatically reduce peak period costs whilst at the same time providing energy security and access to revenue generation schemes. Although the technology is already viable, the current price point puts them out of the reach of those organisations that could benefit most from them. We aimed to address that issue by securing the appropriate funding streams that allow us to provide large scale solutions at no cost to our clients.”

Catalyst is currently looking to talk to any large industrial and commercial sites that would like to explore the opportunities around battery storage, and how we can provide an evidence pack as to a site's commercial viability.

Chris Hurcombe continued “We are currently reviewing several large-scale battery deployments, combining the best in breed technology, automated load management alongside frequency response revenues.”

Batteries are the next big disruptive technology, and have all the potential to disrupt and revolutionise our working environments, and transform the way businesses and industries operate.