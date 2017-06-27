Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences, a Mexican family-owned hospitality leader with six resorts in Cancún and the Rivera Maya, today announced it has selected Holidays Network Group (HNG) as its strategic sales and marketing partner in North America. Founded in 2009 and based in Winter Park, Florida, Holidays Network Group provides its members, customers and clients with unique lifestyle products including exclusive access to vacations, cruises and luxury services.

Holidays Network Group reaches hundreds of thousands of potential travelers every year through unique partnerships with hallmark sports and entertainment franchises including the Miami Marlins, Miami HEAT, the Tampa Bay Rays, Live Nation and the Florida Panthers. These partnerships enable Sunset World Resorts to introduce its luxury resort properties to residents and tourists in Florida markets who often visit Cancún and surrounding areas. Over time, HNG and Sunset World plan to work together to expand its joint North American sales and marketing efforts to other key markets for high-demand lifestyle products and luxury vacations.

“We are committed to aligning our members and owners, all over the globe, with unique and customizable lifestyle products that will provide flexibility to travel on their terms,” said Christopher D. Thomas, RRP- President, Marketing & Business Development for Holidays Network Group. “Whether you are looking for family or adventure travel, urban, exotic or just a place to recharge, we provide that access.”

HNG has offices and staff in Miami, Tampa and Orlando offering vacation packages to Calypso Cay Resort in Orlando, the Newport Beachside Resort and Spa in Miami and a range of offerings throughout Mexico. The company also provides unique access to cruising experiences through Ascendant Holidays and Holidays Lounge powered by Carnival. The alliance with Sunset Group vastly expands the range of experiences it can offer customers adding not only six Sunset World properties but also access to Sunset World’s luxury fleet at Admiral Yacht Club and Marina and organic, farm-grown spa treatments at Ya’ax Ché Spa.

“Sunset World is a customer-service driven, family organization and we are exceptionally selective when we add a partner to our family,” said Orlando Arroyo Marroquin, Chief Executive Officer of Sunset World Resorts and Vacation Experience. “From day one, HNG impressed us with their focused professionalism and ability to create truly entertaining customer interactions. That focus on creating extraordinary experiences aligns perfectly with our brand.”

HNG and Sunset World will continue to be innovative and forward thinking as the needs of traveling consumers continue to evolve. The alliance partners plan to elevate and strengthen combined product offerings to provide an alternative to traditional vacation ownership and club products.

Sunset World Resorts and Vacation Experiences

Sunset World Resorts and Vacation Experiences is a Mexican-owned hospitality leader delivering authentic and unforgettable vacation experiences in Cancún and the Riviera Maya.

Founded more than 30 years ago, Sunset World has grown to encompass six resorts, world-class travel services and amenities and a diverse network of innovative operational and marketing solutions all focused on delivering the absolute best vacation experiences for our member-owners and guests. From cultural tours to water sports, Sunset World members and guests are never far from their next big adventure. For more information, please visit http://www.sunsetworld.net.

About Holidays Network Group

Founded in 2009 by Jorge M. Bravo, CEO, Holidays Network Group has extensive experience in the resort, travel and the vacation ownership business. Our commitment to delivering deep customer engagement and our track record of professionalism and return on investment has enabled us to work with some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, and retail. Partnership is an art we practice every day. For more information please visit http://www.holidaysnetworkgroup.com.