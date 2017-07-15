ANZZI™ Introduces the New MOORE Series Kitchen Sink Range

ANZZI recently announced a new addition to their exclusive kitchen sink range, the 32 inch MOORE Series. The company stated that their latest kitchen sink model can improve anyone's kitchen experience with the perfect blend of form and functionality. The sink comes with a lifetime warranty as well.

"According to studies, a lot of time in the house is spent in the kitchen. The time and effort spent in the kitchen can be vastly improved with the precise selection and usage of the right kitchen appliances. Your sink is the most important area in the room and this is the reason why we launched our sleek 32 inch MOORE Series precision pressed under mount kitchen sink that'll certainly improve your kitchen experience," a spokesperson for the company stated.

The MOORE Series is a dual sink that combines the traditional European crafting technique with the latest technological features for easy usage. Some of the highlight features of this precision pressed kitchen set include Echo-STOP dampening pads to avoid cluttering, a protective composite coating which further reduces the noise and sleek diversion lines that ensure quick drainage, and the curves that allow easy cleaning.

Since its establishment, ANZZI has been creating and offering high-end and luxury kitchen products, bathroom faucets, shower systems, and bathtubs. Their products always receive special attention for the great standards of artisan design and lifelong durability it possesses. Their one-of-a-kind collection is designed by some of the respectable designers in the industry. Their products never fail to integrate with the interior decorative elements of one's house whilst also delivering first-rate functionality.

The spokesperson further divulged the details of the product by stating, "The sinks are large for any load you are handling with a 50/50 split between them. The sink is crafted using Rhino Alloy certified 16 gauge 304 stainless steel which increases its life span. In addition, the protective coating reduces any chances of rusting by preventing condensation. There is a standard 3.5 in. drain opening for easy flow of water. The sink has been certified under cUPC for the safety of users and it meets the highest industry standards in the world."

The MOORE Series kitchen stainless steel sink costs $477 and is available on all major online retailers including Home Depot, Wayfair, Overstock, Houzz and Menards.

