360Skylar Receives Silver Certification from OPSWAT

The OPSWAT Certified Security Application Program has awarded Silver certification to 360Skylar, a product from 360 Enterprise Security Group, for Anti-malware. Originally launched in 2007, OPSWAT's certification program currently supports over 1,000 applications from various anti-malware engines to ensure their compatibility with all leading access control solutions, their detection quality, and their false positive responsiveness.

In today's age of cloud computing and big data, 360Skylar provides users with multi-level, multi-dimensional, and systematic in-depth defense solutions to help users improve the comprehensive response to new security threats and ensure truly effective security. 360 Enterprise Security Group is building a new set of endpoint security management systems to face future challenges from malware threats, undetected malicious code execution, and APT attacks against enterprises and institutions.

OPSWAT awarded certification to 360 Enterprise Security Group after determining that 360Skylar met a number of strict criteria for compatibility. OPSWAT will list 360Skylar as a Silver certified security application on OPSWAT.com.

OPSWAT initially developed the Certified Security Application Program in 2007 after compiling compatibility requirements from over 50 OPSWAT OEM customers, including industry-leading NAC, CASB, SSO, and SSL-VPN solutions from vendors such as Citrix, Pulse Secure, Cisco, IBM, and Dell. The certification program is meant to help IT administrators find compatible and effective applications for their security stack. The program also helps endpoint security applications vendors who want to certify regularly.

Cristina Stet, Certification Manager at OPSWAT, said, "OPSWAT is thrilled to award Silver certification to 360Skylar. This product from 360 Enterprise Security Group is an excellent addition to the list of OPSWAT Certified Security Applications."

Tony Yuan, the Vice President of 360 Enterprise Security Group, commented, "We are pleased that our product is now awarded the Silver Certification by OPSWAT Certification Program in the category of Anti-malware. The recognition from OPSWAT gives us confidence and encouragement to not only focus on specific security threat protection but to build enterprise information security environments. 360 Enterprise Security Group will still provide users with multi-level, multi-dimensional, and systematic in-depth defense solutions to help users improve the comprehensive response to new security threats and ensure truly effective security."

OPSWAT and 360 Enterprise Security Group recommend that all security application vendors learn more about the OPSWAT certification program and certify their latest versions before public release. Additionally, IT administrators can use OPSWAT's list of certified security applications as a resource before purchasing a security solution.

About 360 Enterprise Security Group

360 Enterprise Security Group is an integrated group that provides new-generation security products and security services for government and enterprises. 360 Enterprise Security Group has abundant technology, products, data, and service capabilities in the field of security. With "protecting the security of the large data age" as its mission, "data-driven security" as its technical idea, and data collection and analysis as its support, 360 Enterprise Security Group has launched a number of innovative security products and security services urgently needed by enterprise-class customers.

Comprehensively enhance security protection ability for all levels of government department and enterprises, and build a reliable network environment for economic development. Current corporate customers are facing unprecedented security challenges, which cannot be tackled effectively by traditional security means. 360 Enterprise Security Group uses innovative means of Internet+ based on big-data analysis as support and reliable service as a guarantee to help government departments and enterprises better respond to security threats.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global cyber security company providing solutions for enterprises since 2002 to identify, detect, and remediate advanced security threats from data and devices coming into and out of their networks. Trusted by over 1,000 organizations worldwide for this secure data flow, OPSWAT prevents advanced security threats across multiple channels of file transfer and data flow with flexible options of Metadefender® solutions and API-based development and threat intelligence platforms. With over 30 anti-malware engines, 100+ data sanitization engines, and more than 25 technology integration partners, OPSWAT is a pioneer and leader in data sanitization (Content Disarm and Reconstruction), vulnerability detection, multi-scanning, device compliance, and cloud access control. To learn more about OPSWAT, please visit http://www.OPSWAT.com.