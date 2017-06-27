“We are extremely pleased to be a critical partner in this innovative medical device trial.” Said Todd Joron, President and COO at Intrinsic Imaging.

Intrinsic Imaging, a full-service medical imaging core lab providing comprehensive services in support of clinical trials and medical device trials, announces today the award of another validation study for the development of an innovative medical device designed to aid in the evaluation of gastrointestinal motility.

Intrinsic Imaging has extensive experience in medical device imaging, and in particular, imaging protocol development for medical devices. The protocol design for this trial was written in collaboration with Intrinsic Imaging’s Chief Medical Officer, Amit Mehta, M.D., and was designed specifically to limit patient exposure to radiation.

Throughout this trial, Intrinsic Imaging will provide comprehensive imaging core lab services including protocol guidance, study management, study design, site qualification and training, image review and advanced cloud-based technology data processing. With its portfolio of five ISO certifications, Intrinsic Imaging has the most comprehensive and sophisticated quality management system in the industry.

“Intrinsic Imaging is an industry leader in conducting medical device imaging trials,” said Todd Joron, President and COO at Intrinsic Imaging. “We are extremely pleased to be a critical partner in this innovative medical device trial.”

About Intrinsic Imaging, LLC

Intrinsic Imaging is a full-service medical imaging core lab providing comprehensive services in support of Phase I-IV Clinical Trials and Class I, II, III Medical Device Trials. Our team consists of more than 70 full-time, board-certified, fellowship trained radiologists and 100 consulting radiologists and key opinion leaders. Our Team has sub-specialization in all therapeutic areas including Cardiovascular, Metabolic & Pulmonary, Gastrointestinal & Genitourinary, Medical Device, Musculoskeletal, Neuroradiology and Oncology. With our medical expertise, operational excellence and scalable technology, Intrinsic Imaging is ideally positioned to provide unprecedented imaging core lab services around the world.