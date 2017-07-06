Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union Launches Reset Mortgage Product

CURateReset, the software provider of financial product reset solutions designed for asset retention and acquisition, today announced Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union (BFSFCU) is now offering the Reset Mortgage product to its members. BFSFCU, headquartered in Washington, DC, has nearly 85,000 members and more than $4.5 billion in assets. The agreement with CURateReset provides BFSFCU with a simple, easy and attractive digital solution to retain existing mortgages.

About Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union:

BFSFCU is a full-service financial cooperative organized and chartered in 1947 to serve the employees of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund. In the past 70 years, the credit union has grown from 96 members and nearly $3,000 in assets to nearly 85,000 members and more than $4.5 billion in assets. As of year-end 2016, BFSFCU is the 34th largest credit union in the U.S. when ranked by asset size. For more information, visit http://www.bfsfcu.org.

About CURateReset:

CURateReset offers award winning products that allow the member to be in control of what has historically been routine administrative tasks that are time consuming for both front line and support staff. Both Reset Auto and Reset Mortgage, products successfully tested and adopted in the market, allow a member to reset the term of an existing auto loan, personal loan or mortgage based on credit union criteria. The software promotes loan retention at a very low cost, and provides a member with a favorable view of the member advocacy of the credit union. The Digital Pre-Approval Solutions make it simple and fast for a credit union to acquire or recapture member automobile loans, mortgage loans, personal loans and credit cards. For more information on CURateReset visit http://www.CURateReset.com.