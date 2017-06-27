“The prestigious rankings reflect the expertise and commitment of our staff, nurses and physicians to delivering innovative and exceptional patient and family-centered care," - Chantal Leconte, FACHE, Administrator and CEO.

For the fifth consecutive year, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is proud to report that it has earned U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals rankings.

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is recognized among the top 50 children’s hospitals in the nation in pediatric care in the specialties of Pediatric Orthopaedics, and Pediatric Urology.

“We are proud to stand among the top nationally recognized children’s hospitals,” said Chantal Leconte, FACHE, administrator and CEO, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Memorial Healthcare System. “The prestigious rankings reflect the expertise and commitment of our staff, nurses and physicians to delivering innovative and exceptional patient and family-centered care. From its beginnings, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital was designed to stand out as a strong advocate for children’s health issues, for promoting the best outcomes, and for its dedication to setting the bar to the highest of standards for quality pediatric care. Now as we near our 25th anniversary, we are proud of yet another year of recognition as it serves as a testament to our philosophy and continuous commitment.”

The recognition is a reflection of the innovative and multidisciplinary medical expertise available at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

These specialties are part of one of the largest board-certified and fellowship-trained pediatric groups in South Florida. The Department of Orthopaedic Surgery provides world-class care for a variety of musculoskeletal conditions of children, adolescents and young adults, including spinal deformities, sports injuries, hip disorders, limb deformity and leg length inequality, cerebral palsy and other neuromuscular disorders.

The Division of Pediatric Urology at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital provides outstanding care for a full range of genitourinary conditions, including congenital and acquired conditions, chronic infections, and complex problems of the urinary tract, including the kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra. The team of physicians and skilled nurses lead the way in creating a nurturing environment that supports a patient- and family-centered care approach to healthcare.

“The pediatric centers we rank in Best Children’s Hospitals deliver exceptionally high-quality care and deserve to be recognized for their commitment,” said U.S. News Health Rankings Editor Avery Comarow. “Children with life-threatening illnesses or rare conditions need the state-of-the-art services and expertise these hospitals provide every day.”

The U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology considers clinical outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, efficiency and coordination of care delivery and compliance with "best practices.”

Survival rates, adequacy of nurse staffing, procedure and patient volume, availability of programs for particular illnesses and conditions and much more can be viewed on http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/pediatric-rankings.

About Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

In 1992, Joe DiMaggio himself helped Memorial Healthcare System celebrate the opening of the first Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Today’s 224-bed hospital opened in 2011 and offers a safe, compassionate and nurturing environment for young patients and their families. With more than 600 board-certified physicians on staff, the hospital’s broad range of pediatric specialties includes: Heart Institute, Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, Cleft and Craniofacial Center, Cystic Fibrosis and Pulmonary Center, Emergency Department and Trauma Center, Endocrinology, General and Thoracic Surgery, Orthopedics, Pediatric Nephrology and Hypertension Program; Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Wasie Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, [U18] Sports Medicine, Outpatient Services and Inpatient/Outpatient Rehabilitation Program.