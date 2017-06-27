“I’m particularly proud of our #1 ranking in Neonatology as, in many ways it reflects the quality of care across our hospital.” Kurt Newman, MD, President and CEO of Children’s National

Children’s National Health System received top honors in the 2017-18 U.S News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, with its Neonatology program ranking #1 out of more than 1500 neonatal intensive care units coast to coast. Children’s National was also named to the coveted Honor Roll, a distinction given to the top performing children’s hospitals in the country.

In addition to achieving the #1 rank in Neonatology, Children’s National ranked in the Top 10 in four additional services: Cancer (#7), Neurology and Neurosurgery (#9) Orthopedics (#9) and Nephrology (#10). For the seventh year in a row, Children’s National has ranked in all ten services, a testament to the pediatric care experts across the organization and their commitment to children and families.

“This recognition is a great achievement for Children's National, affirming our place as a premier destination for pediatric care, and the commitment of our people, partners and supporters to helping every child grow up stronger,” said Kurt Newman, MD, President and CEO of Children’s National. “I’m particularly proud of our #1 ranking in Neonatology as, in many ways it reflects the quality of care across our hospital. Treating these tiny patients often encompasses many other specialties, including our Fetal Medicine Institute.”

Children’s National is dedicated to improving the lives of children through innovative research, expert care and advocacy on behalf of children’s needs. In addition to being recognized among the “best of the best,” by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s National is a Magnet® designated hospital for excellence in nursing and is a Leapfrog Group Top Hospital. As a top NIH-funded pediatric health system, Children’s National marries cutting-edge research with the highest quality care, to deliver the best possible outcomes for children today and in the future.

“The pediatric centers we rank in Best Children’s Hospitals deliver exceptionally high-quality care and deserve to be recognized for their commitment,” said U.S. News Health Rankings Editor Avery Comarow. “Children with life-threatening illnesses or rare conditions need the state-of-the-art services and expertise these hospitals provide every day.”

The U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals rankings highlight the top 50 U.S. hospitals in each of these pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology, and urology. The rankings were introduced in 2007 to help parents select the best medical care for their children and to offer families an exclusive look at quality-related information at the individual hospital level. Most of each hospital’s score relied on patient outcomes and care-related resources. U.S. News & World Report gathered clinical data from a questionnaire sent to more than 180 hospitals.

This year’s rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2018” guidebook and available on newsstands September 12. Visit Best Children's Hospitals for the complete list.

