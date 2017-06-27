A connected and accessible community is necessary to continue propelling the K-12 education maker movement forward. To enable the sharing of new ways to teach and learn, Dremel, the trusted manufacturer of tools for life and learning, partners with Workbench, the comprehensive sharing platform for project-based learning. The collaboration broadens access to Dremel’s suite of digital learning tools and professional resources by connecting students and educators to the Workbench community.

Educators can search and share standard-aligned, project-based curriculum to maximize usability of the Dremel DigiLab 3D printer. The partnership with the Workbench platform also enables students to showcase their 3D printing projects and build an online portfolio.

Simplicity and usability are central to Dremel DigiLab product design, meaning students can explore the endless possibilities of 3D printing technology. As STEM curriculum and its rich learning applications flourish, the Dremel DigiLab offers a complete and connected experience to advance modern learning.

“Student and teacher creativity is the driving force behind 3D printing applications in education,” said Rafael Franca, Lead of Dremel DigiLab. “By partnering with Workbench, we aim to empower makers to design and create at a new caliber that matches modern innovation in STEM.”

Workbench partners with forward-thinking maker companies in computer science, robotics and beyond to cultivate online communities where ideas and educational content can be created, shared and housed. Dremel is the only 3D printing provider to introduce its user community to the Workbench platform.

“Dremel has a proven track record of innovation, with educational offerings that have continually evolved,” said Chris Sleat, CEO of Workbench. “Our platform opens up even more opportunity as we partner to bring project-based learning together with 3D printing and rapid prototyping. We're thrilled to be partnering with Dremel to offer school districts, libraries, and other makers, not only an amazing 3D printer product, but also lessons and curriculum to take learning into the 21st century and beyond."

For more information about Dremel and the Workbench partnerships, please visit digiroom.dremel.com.

About Dremel

Founded in 1932, Dremel is the industry standard in leadership and excellence for versatile tools systems. The Dremel Digilab 3D printer expands the brand’s reach from the workshop to the classroom to provide educators and students with cutting-edge technology for STEM education. Built upon the brand’s dedication to empowering makers through creativity, precision and project enjoyment, the Dremel Digilab 3D Printer nurtures student confidence by giving them a tool to design and build their own models to understand lessons. With available curriculum to draw connections between 3D printing and instruction, Dremel is providing educators with the support and reliability they need to transform classrooms. Learn more about classroom applications and curriculum-based learning at digilab.dremel.com.

About Workbench

Workbench is the only comprehensive platform for Project-Based Learning, and the leader in building career and college-ready students through hands-on learning. Our districts and partners build engaged communities where teachers can share programs, lessons and experiences in order to drive interactive, hands-on learning in the classroom. We simplify the process of creating Project-Based, standards-aligned lessons that reinforce 21st Century skills. The result is a capable student population, comfortable with technology, problem solving, and armed with skills that will help them advance in their learning and career journey. Workbench has partnered with some of the preeminent names in the education technology field including Sphero, SparkFun Electronics, Dremel, Makey Makey, and Parrot. For more information, visit http://www.workbenchplatform.com.

