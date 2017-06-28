Export Intelligence Agency Launches Remote Export Consulting

US SME Exporting An Economic Powerhouse All Business is Personal

The Official US Export Intelligence Agency [EIA] announces its remote consulting program that provides online nationwide assistance to Small-to-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that would like to begin an exporting program. In the first one-to-two years of building an exporting program, remote consulting is the most cost-effective method of implementation.

Additionally, because “All Business is Personal,” the EIA works with a select few companies at any given time—yours could be one of them. The scheduled online meetings can accommodate up to ten company members at a client's location. Over the course of ramping up an exporting program, it is possible to educate and train several key company members who will eventually run the exporting department.

The EIA is a thorough, professional management consulting company that is trained in methods of adult learning; something called andragogy. They lay out specific weekly online lessons and related goals for a company's personnel to achieve. With many years of successful international trade exporting experience, the EIA knows precisely what topics and issues need to be addressed to make a positive contribution to an SME's bottom-line in two years, or less.

Due to budget cuts, sequestrations, downsizing and hiring freezes government agency personnel proclaim that they are ‘experts’ in dozens of business/industry areas and are faced with an impossible client load. One government office staffed with only two knowledgeable professionals is charged with meeting the needs of 100,000 companies in their region. Furthermore, their website claims that they are capable of offering ‘expert advice’ across over 60+ business areas. It’s simply unrealistic, and for SME owners...a costly charade.

To address these obvious short comings, multiple agencies have created their own websites devoted to the many facets of exporting. This results in a ‘Tower of Babel’ that maybe 20% of the most highly dedicated SME owners will take the time, effort and energy while investing the time-value of money away from their core business to wade through the volumes of web pages, PDF downloads, embedded hyperlinks, and view all the training videos and webinars [totaling hundreds of hours when compiled]. The SME owner is supposed to ‘self-educate’ about exporting which is roughly analogous to passing an upper-division college course by simply reading the over-sized textbook!

Government agencies are trying to capitalize on the adage that, “Perception is Reality.” If you tell the public long enough that SMEs are a top priority and offer as proof a matrix of websites that most small business owners will never use, the perception may result that SMEs are receiving the attention they deserve.

But a 30+ year history teaches that SMEs are not receiving the U.S. Government attention they deserve because 1) they are not a priority when compared to the 3% of the large companies that bring in most of the export dollars: in marketing terms, this is often referred to as ‘elephant hunting’ that is, going after the relatively few ‘big game’ prospects while ignoring the 27 million SMEs that collectively have greater exporting power with proper training and local support; and 2) with 19 different U.S. Government Agencies toiling for decades to promote exporting, fewer than 10% of SMEs nationally are engaged in international trade.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA), data for 2016 reveals that of the 27 million SMEs located across the USA, only 304,414 are engaged in exporting. This leaves approximately 26.7 million SMEs that are NOT exporting. This data is backed up by U.S. Census Data that also tracks U.S. Exports from SMEs.

This is an unfortunate statement on U.S. Exports and the largely ignored role that SMEs can and should be playing in reducing the U.S. Trade Deficit and creating hundreds of thousands of US jobs. According to the SBA, over 2/3 of the world’s purchasing power is offshore in foreign countries, 1 out of every 5 US jobs is tied to exports, and small businesses engaged in exporting stay in business longer and grow sales faster—typically, adding 20%-to-40% to their bottom-line by year two.

26.7 million SME business owners are requesting personal assistance to ramp up an exporting program. They state, “If only we had an export management consultant with proven experience come in and show us how to ramp up an exporting program, we would begin exporting.”

The EIA is a team of experts in SME exporting of manufactured goods, especially vertical hydroponics, and aquaponics in controlled environments, food security issues and water conservation methods [and all related US manufactured goods for these projects: pumps, tubing, racks, water filtration, tuned spectrum lighting, tanks, buildings, seeds, etc.].

And yes, the EIA charges a modest fee for an initial consulting time because they are experts and work with those company owners who understand that hiring an independent management consultant provides speed, efficiency, and certain tax advantages: these SME owners are ready, willing, and able to embark on a cost-effective exporting program.

Within one-to-two years, the EIA will complete their consulting responsibilities for an SME: but, success is measured by the SME's capability to independently operate a profitable in-house exporting program: one that feeds the bottom line.

There are millions of SMEs requiring EIA's services: as they celebrate a company's exporting victories, they eagerly move on to help the next SME looking to establish an exporting program.

