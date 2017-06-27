ProStar Geocorp Announced as Colorado Companies to Watch in 2017

Colorado Companies to Watch This award shines a spotlight on our company as well as the Grand Valley and we are truly honored to be recognized as a 2017 award winner by the CCTW.

Now entering its ninth year, Colorado Companies to Watch announced that ProStar Geocorp has been named a Colorado Company to Watch for 2017, acknowledging the drive, excellence and influence of ProStar Geocorp as a growing company in the state. ProStar, is one of 50 awarded companies that represents the state’s most innovative and impactful businesses that have moved past the startup stage and into a period of growth. The contributions from these businesses significantly impact the state’s economy by collectively providing thousands of jobs, contributing millions of dollars in revenue and representing Colorado’s diverse economic landscape.

ProStar Geocorp is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado and developed Transparent Earth®, a natively Cloud and mobile solution that provides geospatial intelligence to asset-centric industries. Founder and CEO Page Tucker commented, “This award shines a spotlight on our company as well as the Grand Valley and we are truly honored to be recognized as a 2017 award winner by the CCTW.”

Honorees join an elite group of 450 alumni who meet and network throughout the year. Winners were announced at the 9th Annual Gala Awards Dinner on Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Denver Marriott City Center.

About Colorado Companies to Watch:

Colorado Companies to Watch is an awards program honoring 2nd-stage companies headquartered in the state of Colorado. The 450 companies that have been honored since the program’s inception demonstrate high performance in the marketplace or exhibit innovative products or processes. The program is designed to seek businesses from a wide range of industries throughout the state, not just the major metropolitan areas. The 50 companies selected each year make an astounding impact on Colorado's economy by collectively providing thousands of jobs and contributing millions of dollars in revenue. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) launched the program in 2009 in conjunction with the Edward Lowe Foundation and valuable community partners from across Colorado.

Visit ColoradoCompaniestoWatch.org or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

About ProStar Geocorp:

ProStar developed Transparent Earth®, a natively Cloud and Mobile solution offered as Software as a Service. Transparent Earth is designed to improve asset management business practices by providing unprecedented geospatial intelligence and transparency. Transparent Earth enables real-time access to critical information where and when it is most needed including in the office or out in the field. With Transparent Earth companies can now streamline operations, reduce costs, monitor workflow processes, measure productivity and make more informed business decisions with a higher degree of confidence.