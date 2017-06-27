(PRWEB) June 26, 2017
Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. announced that 22 of its Florida attorneys have been recognized in The Legal 500 United States 2017 editorial. Nationally, The Legal 500 guide recommends Greenberg Traurig as a “Top Tier” firm in the “Real Estate” category. This high recognition of the firm’s Real Estate Practice comes shortly after the team received the Chambers USA Award for Excellence in Real Estate.
Firm-wide, The Legal 500 United States 2017 recognizes more than 100 Greenberg Traurig attorneys and 32 of the firm’s practice areas.
According to the publisher, the rankings recognize practice area teams and practitioners who are “providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice to corporate counsel.” The rankings are based on feedback from 250,000 clients worldwide, law firm submissions, and interviews with private practice lawyers, in addition to Legal 500’s independent research in the legal market.
Some of the commentary published in The Legal 500 United States 2017 guide regarding Greenberg Traurig and its attorneys includes:
- ... “acts for a broad range of clients, both domestic and international, and is recognized for its ‘excellent service and global reach’.”
- …“geographically broad and talented team”
- …“highly experienced and capable”
- “’Knowledgeable, technical and great to deal with’…”
- “… sets itself apart with ‘the quality and practicality of its advice’.”
- “…‘deep and extremely positive experience’.”
- “Clients also describe team members as ‘business partners’ and an ‘extension of their own internal capabilities’.”
The Greenberg Traurig Florida lawyers listed below are recommended in The Legal 500 United States 2017 editorial based on the guide’s industry or practice area designations as selected by researchers:
Fort Lauderdale
- Paul B. Ranis – Intellectual Property Litigation
Miami
- Ryan D. Bailine – Real Estate
- Kerri L. Barsh – Environmental Litigation
- Hilarie Bass – Securities Litigation - Defense
- Mark D. Bloom – Financial Restructuring: Bankruptcy and Corporate
- David A. Coulson – Securities Litigation – Defense
- Seth J. Entin – Tax: International, United States – Non-Contentious
- Joseph Z. Fleming – Labor & Employment; Labor Management Relations
- Matthew B. Gorson – Real Estate
- Nancy B. Lash – Real Estate
- Patricia Menéndez-Cambó – Mergers & Acquisitions – Corporate and Commercial
- Elliot H. Scherker – Appellate – Federal and State Supreme Court
- Ozzie A. Schindler – Tax: International and United States – Non-Contentious
- Mark P. Schnapp – Corporate Investigations and White Collar Criminal Defense
Tallahassee
- Michael J. Cherniga – Healthcare: Health Insurers and Service Providers
- Liz Dudek, a director not admitted to practice, was noted for joining.
Tampa
- Gregory W. Kehoe – Corporate Investigations & White Collar Criminal Defense
- Richard C. McCrea Jr. – Intellectual Property
- Christopher Torres – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action, Toxic Tort - Defense
- David B. Weinstein – Corporate Investigations and White Collar Criminal Defense, Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action, Toxic Tort - Defense
- Peter W. Zinober – Labor & Employment, Labor & Employment Disputes - Defense
West Palm Beach
- Joseph C. Coates III – Securities Litigation - Defense
- Bradford D. Kaufman – Securities Litigation – Defense