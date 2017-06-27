Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. announced that 22 of its Florida attorneys have been recognized in The Legal 500 United States 2017 editorial. Nationally, The Legal 500 guide recommends Greenberg Traurig as a “Top Tier” firm in the “Real Estate” category. This high recognition of the firm’s Real Estate Practice comes shortly after the team received the Chambers USA Award for Excellence in Real Estate.

Firm-wide, The Legal 500 United States 2017 recognizes more than 100 Greenberg Traurig attorneys and 32 of the firm’s practice areas.

According to the publisher, the rankings recognize practice area teams and practitioners who are “providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice to corporate counsel.” The rankings are based on feedback from 250,000 clients worldwide, law firm submissions, and interviews with private practice lawyers, in addition to Legal 500’s independent research in the legal market.

Some of the commentary published in The Legal 500 United States 2017 guide regarding Greenberg Traurig and its attorneys includes:



... “acts for a broad range of clients, both domestic and international, and is recognized for its ‘excellent service and global reach’.”

…“geographically broad and talented team”

…“highly experienced and capable”

“’Knowledgeable, technical and great to deal with’…”

“… sets itself apart with ‘the quality and practicality of its advice’.”

“…‘deep and extremely positive experience’.”

“Clients also describe team members as ‘business partners’ and an ‘extension of their own internal capabilities’.”

The Greenberg Traurig Florida lawyers listed below are recommended in The Legal 500 United States 2017 editorial based on the guide’s industry or practice area designations as selected by researchers:

Fort Lauderdale

Paul B. Ranis – Intellectual Property Litigation

Miami

Ryan D. Bailine – Real Estate

Kerri L. Barsh – Environmental Litigation

Hilarie Bass – Securities Litigation - Defense

Mark D. Bloom – Financial Restructuring: Bankruptcy and Corporate

David A. Coulson – Securities Litigation – Defense

Seth J. Entin – Tax: International, United States – Non-Contentious

Joseph Z. Fleming – Labor & Employment; Labor Management Relations

Matthew B. Gorson – Real Estate

Nancy B. Lash – Real Estate

Patricia Menéndez-Cambó – Mergers & Acquisitions – Corporate and Commercial

Elliot H. Scherker – Appellate – Federal and State Supreme Court

Ozzie A. Schindler – Tax: International and United States – Non-Contentious

Mark P. Schnapp – Corporate Investigations and White Collar Criminal Defense

Tallahassee

Michael J. Cherniga – Healthcare: Health Insurers and Service Providers

Liz Dudek, a director not admitted to practice, was noted for joining.

Tampa

Gregory W. Kehoe – Corporate Investigations & White Collar Criminal Defense

Richard C. McCrea Jr. – Intellectual Property

Christopher Torres – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action, Toxic Tort - Defense

David B. Weinstein – Corporate Investigations and White Collar Criminal Defense, Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action, Toxic Tort - Defense

Peter W. Zinober – Labor & Employment, Labor & Employment Disputes - Defense

West Palm Beach