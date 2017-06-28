"The Proposition 65 Handbook is vital to my Prop. 65 Practice." ~R Moore

Cornerstone Publishing, LLC, today released the 2017 Edition of the Proposition 65 Handbook, a legal and regulatory desk reference book that focuses on Proposition 65 compliance, litigation and best practices that provides vital information for businesses that must comply with the law, or consultants, laboratories and attorneys that must familiarize themselves with the statute and its regulations.

The 2017 Edition is the fifth installment of the Handbook since the First Edition was published in 1994.

Proposition 65 is a California anti-toxics law that was a voter initiative approved by 63% of California voters in 1986. Because many chemicals and products in commerce regulated by Proposition 65 are sold or distributed in California the law has grown to possess a national and international impact on manufacturers, importers and distributors far and wide.



The 2017 Handbook includes 14 chapters that examine:

Who is covered by the law, and who is exempted, and under what conditions;

How chemicals are listed and/or delisted under the law;

How the state develops Safe Harbor Levels for chemicals that are carcinogens or reproductive toxins;

How companies can petition the state to have their products declared safe for specific use applications;

Essential appellate cases that have influenced and continue to influenced Prop. 65 practice;

Results and insights from Prop. 65 Trials;

Compliance and defense strategies; and

Litigation and settlement statistics.

