Birds Barbershop Taps Independence Brewing Co as New Partner “We love that Independence is born and brewed right here in Austin, just like Birds,” added Michael Portman, co-founder of Birds Barbershop.

Starting on July 1, 2017, Birds Barbershop proudly begins serving three craft beers from Independence Brewing Co. – Austin Amber, Power & Light Pale Ale and Redbud Berliner Weisse – as part of a new co-branding partnership between two homegrown, Austin originals. Independence beers are available to clients over the age 21 at all Birds locations in Austin and Houston.

“Being able to hand our clients a cold Independence beer while giving them a great-looking new haircut is a big upgrade to our customer experience,” said Jayson Rapaport, co-founder of Birds Barbershop.

“We love that Independence is born and brewed right here in Austin, just like Birds,” added Michael Portman, co-founder of Birds Barbershop. “Now, as we expand our barbershops into Houston, we’re excited to offer our new neighbors a chance to taste some of our hometown’s original craft beers.”

Both Portman and Rapaport believe that serving three premium Independence offerings at no added cost will be a welcome change to clients whose preferences are moving toward craft-style beers.

Each of Independence’s handcrafted beers draw inspiration from Austin’s unique culture and the city’s most beloved landmarks. Whether it’s a crisp, hoppy Power & Light Pale Ale, a 2016 World Beer Cup Gold Award Winner, or the refreshingly tart Redbud Berliner Weisse, Independence’s craft brews pair perfectly with a fresh haircut from Birds’ award-winning stylists.

“Independence Brewing is very proud to now be the exclusive beer of Birds Barbershop. Since brewing our first batch nearly 13 years ago, we’ve set out to craft beers for independent thinkers and independent drinkers, and that’s exactly the type of person you’ll find at Birds,” said Amy Cartwright, co-founder and president of Independence Brewing Co.

The Birds Barbershop and Independence teams kick off the partnership by offering a free koozie to accompany all Independence beers served at Birds Barbershop in July, while supplies last.

With expansion across Texas already underway, there are plans for more Birds Barbershop growth outside of Austin, giving Birds and Independence the opportunity to boost each other’s brands in markets outside their home city.

Birds Barbershop has been recognized in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Bust, Vibe, Nylon, Out and Newsweek for their impact on the indie style scene. The nine-shop chain, now in Houston, has been named eight consecutive times to ELLE Magazine’s list of the 100 best salons in America, the best in Austin since its inception in the Austin Chronicle and named multiple times by Inc. as one of the nation’s 5000 fastest-growing small businesses.

ABOUT BIRDS BARBERSHOP

Birds Barbershop was created in 2006 by childhood friends and co-founders Michael Portman and Jayson Rapaport during a haircut rut. Getting a trim was a chore, no matter how much they spent. Their alternative would be walk-in, made for on-the-go clients looking for value that doesn’t sacri ce quality. Birds is a barbershop for everyone where the art is big, the arcade games old, the music varied, and cold Independence beer is always available. For more info, visit http://www.birdsbarbershop.com.

ABOUT INDEPENDENCE BREWING CO.

Founded in Austin, Independence Brewing Company has been on the forefront of the Texas craft beer industry since 2004 by using only the highest-quality ingredients and supporting all things local. Brewed for independent thinkers and independent drinkers, Independence Brewing Co.’s year-round beers include: Austin Amber, Stash IPA, Convict Hill Stout, Liberty Lunch IPA, Redbud Berliner Weisse and Power & Light Pale Ale, 2016 World Beer Cup Gold Medal winner. Over 21 and want more info? Visit IndependenceBrewing. com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Think for yourself. Drink for yourself. For more info, visit http://www.independencebrewing.com.