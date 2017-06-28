Full-suite functionality for one to four users with flexible monthly or annual subscription terms, including custom setup and training.

The Texbase Professional Plan offers immediate access to the comprehensive application that includes Texbase Materials, Testing, Color, Compliance and Connect for one to four users with flexible monthly or annual subscription terms. With access to Texbase Connect, the native tool that unites companies, suppliers and testing labs, the Professional Plan empowers companies to accelerate innovation, centralize supply chain data and trace compliance from raw materials to finished products.

“The Professional Plan answers the call we have had from small businesses and departments eager to access the robust offerings that were formerly only available to enterprise clients,” stated Founder and CEO, Joe Walkuski. With out-of-the-box, easy to use standard templates, workflows and reports, Professional Plan subscribers will have access to 15 years of industry best practices built into the Texbase application. Walkuski continued, “Best of all, because Texbase is cloud-based and easy to implement, there is no IT support needed.” Registration is fully automated from the Texbase website so users can receive their credentials within minutes and Texbase’s industry experts will guide beginners through a custom training.

About Texbase

Texbase provides compliance, testing and material innovation software solutions that power great product experiences for the apparel, footwear and consumer products industries. Texbase is a pioneer in cloud-based business solutions and collaboration platforms that unite brands, retailers, suppliers and testing labs that trace compliance and quality from raw materials to finished product. For additional information, please visit http://www.Texbase.com.