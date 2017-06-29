Intellectsoft has welcomed AI tech and chatbot developer Stanfy, expanding its company portfolio. This is the third company added to the Intellectsoft umbrella in 3 years as previously, the company has acquired Mobile Roadie (2015), a low-code mobile application platform, and Meople (2016), a connected vehicle startup. The company has begun an internal audit and is preparing to go public in 2020

Intellectsoft is a full-cycle, mobile-first software developer with expertise in undertaking projects for startups and enterprise clients. Established in 2007, it has been growing steadily and now has offices in 7 cities across 6 countries. With a team team of 250+ developers and project managers, the company is determined to continue its growth, projecting revenue figures of $100M by 2020 after three consecutive years of robust growth (100% YoY growth over the past 3 years). Intellectsoft has begun an internal audit and is consolidating its portfolio in preparation of an IPO by Q3 of 2020

Welcoming Stanfy is another step towards expanding Intellectsoft’s company portfolio. The Stanfy team has made a name for itself in the AI tech and Chatbot market. Stanfy's latest Chatbot venture was a Facebook bot developed for the current NBA playoff team, the Golden State Warriors. The Chatbot was released in time for the NBA playoffs and presented at Facebook’s recent F8 event. As of publication, the Dub Nation page already has over 3m fans.

“We’ve embarked on some big journeys as a team, but we can’t wait to see what will happen when we take on projects of a much larger scale,” said Alexandr Tyschenko, CTO of Stanfy. “Being part of a much larger team is an exciting prospect for everyone at Stanfy.”

Stanfy’s experience in developing software for wearable tech and robust backend code for self-learning chatbots will be a valuable addition to Intellectsoft’s existing services and products. Together with Stanfy, Intellectsoft will extend its partnerships within the chatbot community in order to provide the best possible integrations of chatbot solutions for our clients

In addition to AI and Chatbots, Intellectsoft has begun its venture into the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology market. The market, which has a $3B valuation, shows great promise, and the company's latest project includes a cryptocurrency shopping market with exchange functionality and relies heavily on using blockchain technology.

“Stanfy is like a family of geniuses, where everybody brings something unique to the table, which results in very exciting ideas and flawless development and execution,” said Artem Kozel, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at Intellectsoft. “Our future work will rely heavily on their AI, chatbot, and IoT expertise. With our growing expertise in blockchain technology we can’t wait to see how their approach will improve our company and what new opportunities it will bring to our clients.”