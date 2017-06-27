Meditating is positive force in my life that reduces stress and helps me live a happier and healthier life.

Today, June 27th is PTSD Awareness Day. Over half a million U.S. troops deployed since 2001 suffer from PTSD. Yet less than 20% will receive adequate care due to lack of effective treatments, fear of stigma or insufficient government resources. Half of those with PTSD won't receive any care at all. And left untreated, veterans are at an increased risk for self-destructive behavior, including alcohol/drug abuse, depression, anxiety and suicide.

MilitaryConnection.com, one of the most comprehensive directories of resources and information for active duty military, Veterans and their families, is joining forces with the David Lynch Foundation to facilitate their fund raising efforts to provide Transcendental Meditation (TM) to those who serve, past and present.

Singer Katy Perry is one of the many celebrities who support the work of the David Lynch Foundation in bringing TM to those who suffer from trauma and stress. Via Omaze, an online site that raises funds for nonprofit organizations through online auctions, Katy is making it possible for one lucky winner to join her backstage at one of her concerts and, at the same time, help Katy help others by entering to win this one of a kind VIP experience.

Operation Warrior Wellness(OWW), a division of the David Lynch Foundation, has founded the Transcendental Meditation-based Resilient Warrior Program. This simple, easy-to-learn, evidence-based approach is relieving symptoms of PTSD and major depression, and is developing greater resilience to stress in those who are utilizing it. For more information on the Resilient Warrior Program, including how you can help sponsor a veteran, visit the David Lynch Foundation.

Military Connection CEO Debbie Gregory has been practicing Transcendental Meditation (TM) for several years. She has seen, first hand, how valuable a tool TM is for veterans who are looking for alternatives to medication.

“Meditating is positive force in my life that reduces stress and helps me live a happier and healthier life,” said Gregory. She added, “I learned about TM from a wounded warrior, and have seen amazing results in veterans practicing Transcendental Meditation to combat PTSD."

For other ways to give, or to ask any questions, please contact Ina Clark at 212.644.9880 x 226 or ina(at)davidlynchfoundation(dot)org.

About MilitaryConnection.com

MilitaryConnection.com takes great pride in using its significant reach to assist, provide resources and facilitate win/win partnerships with wonderful non-profits, associations and government agencies serving military and veterans. MilitaryConnection.com features thousands of pages of resources and information. There is something for everyone including, but not limited to: a Job Board and Virtual Job Fair, comprehensive Post 9/11 GI Bill education information, a directory of thousands of scholarships, a Veteran school directory, news, press releases, special events, pay charts, benefits, service directories, commissaries & exchanges, golf courses and more. The company received the prestigious Users’ Choice Award this year, and has been named a Top 100 Employment Web Site by the International Association of Employment Web Sites for five years.

About the David Lynch Foundation

The David Lynch Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was established in 2005 to fund the implementation of scientifically proven stress reducing modalities including Transcendental Meditation, for at risk populations such as underserved inner city students; veterans with PTSD and their families; women and girls who have been victims of violence, rape, and abuse, American Indians suffering from diabetes and high suicide rates; homeless adults and teens participating in reentry programs; and incarcerated adults and juveniles. For more information, visit http://www.davidlynchfoundation.org.