Sipwise Chooses Dialogic IMG 2020 For Media Gateway Conversion

Dialogic, a cloud-optimized applications and infrastructure solutions provider for service providers, enterprises, and developers, announced today that Sipwise, a developer and integrator of highly-available and scalable unified communication systems, has deployed the Dialogic IMG 2020 to convert TDM/SS7 to SIP and for voice transcoding for customers who are in migration from TDM to IP.

The Dialogic® IMG 2020 is an Integrated Media Gateway that connects and secures sessions across IP and mixed network boundaries to support the seamless delivery of services.

“We chose the Dialogic IMG 2020 because of its easy installation and the flexibility it provides in upgrading,” said Andreas Granig, CTO of Sipwise. “With the IMG2020 we found the perfect solution to connect our IP based unified communication platforms to legacy TDM/SS7 networks. Dialogic is also a pleasure to work with, and they’re always very responsive to our needs.”

“We continue to hear great responses to the IMG 2020, especially on the ease of installation and on the product’s combination of gateway and session border controller features that are well suited for SIP trunking and transcoding. We hope to continue to help our customers achieve their business goals,” said Jim Machi, SVP of Product Management and Marketing.

To find out more about the capabilities of the IMG 2020, visit its website. http://www.dialogic.com/en/products/gateways/img/img2020.aspx

About Dialogic

Dialogic is a leading cloud-optimized solutions provider for real-time communications media, applications, and infrastructure to service providers and developers around the globe. Based in Parsippany, NJ with offices worldwide, Dialogic helps 48 of the world’s top 50 mobile operators, and nearly 3,000 application developers build and deploy on agile networks. Learn more about how Dialogic is enabling agility by following us on Twitter @Dialogic, and visiting http://www.dialogic.com and the Dialogic Blog for the latest industry news, trends and advice.

Dialogic is a registered trademarks or trademarks of Dialogic Corporation or a subsidiary thereof (“Dialogic”). Other trademarks mentioned and/or marked herein belong to their respective owners.

About Sipwise

Headquartered near Vienna / Austria, Sipwise provides unified communication solutions targeted at fixed, converged, wireless and OTT service providers. With many years of expertise in VoIP and unified communication solutions, Sipwise works with clients on four continents and is servicing customers in 25 countries worldwide. Sipwise solutions offer excellent price-to-performance ratios, with ease of integration towards existing OSS, BSS and communication infrastructure, as well as outstanding flexibility implementing even the most challenging communication scenarios. Visit https://www.sipwise.com/ for more information.

