Adventure photographers need a camera bag that’s as tough as they are. With its rugged materials and faceted design, MindShift Gear’s new PhotoCross sling bags protect a photographer’s gear from punishing trips into the wild. The PhotoCross is built to withstand the elements, yet comfortable enough to wear on long days in the field. These sling bags stay out of the way when scrambling but offer quick camera access when ready to take the shot. They feature weatherproof zippers and abrasion-resistant materials, plus a carrying system for tripods or jackets.

The PhotoCross comes in two sizes and colors, Orange Ember and Carbon Grey. The PhotoCross 10 fits an ungripped DSLR and one to two lenses, plus a 10” tablet, or a Mirrorless body and three to five lenses, plus a 10” tablet. The PhotoCross 13 fits an ungripped DSLR, two to four lenses, including a 70–200mm f/2.8, and some 13” laptops.

“The PhotoCross sling bags are significant because they meld two concepts that are often in conflict in outdoor gear design: protection and comfort. An example is how we’ve integrated the waterproof Tarpaulin bottom panel with a body-conforming design, wide shoulder strap, and stability wing for superior comfort,” said Doug Murdoch, MindShift Gear’s CEO and Lead Designer.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES AND BENEFITS



Dedicated, padded pocket fits a tablet or a laptop (10 = 10” tablet, 13 = some 13” laptops)

Easy rotation for rapid access to gear and accessories

3-point harness for stabilization with tuck-away waist belt

Secure your bag by linking the zipper pulls together

Water bottle pocket locks in most 1 liter bottles

Breathable 320G air-mesh back panel keeps your back cool during long days

Internal zippered pockets for batteries, memory cards or other small accessories

Easily accessible front pocket for filters, snacks, or a light layer

T-pulls are easily gripped with or without gloves

Top and side carry handles

Fully customizable interior dividers for photo or personal gear

Seam-sealed rain cover included for downpour conditions

MATERIALS

Exterior: All fabric exterior is treated with a durable water resistant coating while fabric underside is coated with polyurethane for superior water resistance, YKK® weather resistant zippers, 420D high-density nylon, heavy-duty nylon Tarpaulin, 350g air mesh, nylon webbing, 3-ply bonded nylon thread.

Interior: Removable closed-cell foam dividers, P210D liner, polyurethane backed velex liner, 2x polyurethane coated 210T seam-sealed taffeta rain cover, nylon binding tape, 3-ply bonded nylon thread.

SPECIFICATIONS

PhotoCross 10



Internal Dimensions: 7.1” W x 12.5” H x 4.8” D (18 x 31.8 x 12.2 cm)

External Dimensions: 11” W x 15.9” H x 6.3” D (28 x 40.5 x 16 cm)

Tablet compartment: 8.2” x 11” x 0.6” (20.8 x 27.9 x 1.5 cm)

Maximum weight (with all accessories): 2.1 lbs (1.0 kg)

Shoulder strap length: 42.5–62.2” (108–158 cm) (includes length of product)

Waist belt length: up to 61” (155 cm) (includes length of product)

Volume: 7.5 liters

PhotoCross 13



Internal Dimensions: 9.4” W x 14.2” H x 5.5” D (24 x 36 x 14 cm)

External Dimensions: 12.6” W x 17.7” H x 7.1” D (32 x 45 x 18 cm)

Laptop compartment: 9.1” x 13” x 1” (23 x 33 x 2.5 cm)

Maximum weight (with all accessories): 2.4 lbs (1.1 kg)

Shoulder strap length: 42.5–62.2” (108–158 cm) (includes length of product)

Waist belt length: up to 63.8” (162 cm) (includes length of product)

Volume: 11 liters

ABOUT MINDSHIFT GEAR

MindShift Gear (http://www.mindshiftgear.com) is a group of committed professional photographers and product designers who support conservation and protection of our natural resources and planet. Founded by the creators of Think Tank Photo and conservation photographer Daniel Beltrá, MindShift is dedicated to building carrying solutions for those who are passionate about experiencing the natural world. Their slogan, “Engage with nature,” challenges people to not only become involved in outdoor activities, but to create a conversation about nature and our relationship to the environment.