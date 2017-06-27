Hammer Strength “At Hammer Strength, we work with world class strength and conditioning coaches that build all-star players like those playing for the Houston Rockets.” - Tom Proffitt, director of sales at Hammer Strength and one of the founding members of the NBSCA

Hammer Strength, the world’s leading performance strength training brand, and the National Basketball Strength & Conditioning Association (NBSCA) have named Javair Gillett of the Houston Rockets the NBSCA Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year.

In its 11th year, the recipient of the award is decided by NBSCA members who vote to select the coach who embodies the highest level of excellence and outstanding service to their team, the National Basketball Association (NBA), their peers and their profession.

“To receive such an award voted on by my peers is an honor. It's these guys who wear the same hat that truly comprehend the service we provide, and the integral role we play in helping our team and each player improve performance. So, to be recognized by them is the ultimate compliment,” said Gillett. “It's really a credit to our players and the effort they put forth all year, as well as the great work and support from our front office, medical team and coaching staff. Team effort!”

Gillett is in his 4th season as the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Houston Rockets. Prior to joining the Rockets, Gillett spent 14 years with the Detroit Tigers, including four years in the minor-league and ten years as the Head Coach of Strength and Conditioning. He is a Registered Strength and Conditioning Coach (RSCC), sanctioned by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA).

Gillett also receives a $3,000 stipend for the Rockets to use toward any piece of Hammer Strength or Life Fitness equipment, as well as his choice of a Life Fitness exercise bike for personal use.

“Javair is an amazing coach that takes the Houston Rockets team to the next level, and we’d like to recognize that,” said Tom Proffitt, director of sales at Hammer Strength and one of the founding members of the NBSCA. “At Hammer Strength, we work with world class strength and conditioning coaches that build all-star players like those playing for the Houston Rockets.”

Hammer Strength supplies of 29 of 30 teams in the NBA and the Rockets rely on the company’s performance-based technology to help provide a facility that creates elite athletes. The strength and conditioning team and the facility they train in played a significant role in building this year’s Houston Rockets team which has three members who are NBA Awards 2017 Finalists.

“Javair is a key element on our rockets coaching staff. His expertise and ability to get the players to buy in is a big factor in the Rockets’ success,” said Mike D’Antoni, head coach of the Houston Rockets who is in consideration for the 2017 NBA Coach of the Year award. “I am fortunate to have him on my staff.”

For more information on the award, please visit http://www.thenbsca.com/.

For more information on Hammer Strength, visit https://www.lifefitness.com/hammer-strength/

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables and furnishings. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, productive well-being equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture under the brand names Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT, InMovement and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed to more than 166 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Ill., Life Fitness is a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC).