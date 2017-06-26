Quini® (http://www.quiniwine.com), the leader in real-time wine tasting sensory data and technology solutions, today announced an agreement with Fermented Lifestyle Inc. (http://www.fermentedlifestyle.com), the new luxury consumer wine resource platform.

Fermented Lifestyle has integrated Quini’s wine search and wine ratings API, and will offer the company’s complete suite of business solutions to its members, under Quini’s Value Added Reseller (VAR) program.

Launched earlier this month, Fermented Lifestyle is led by wine industry and business veterans Mark Norman and Kristina Steward, as Co-Founders. High profile, globally recognized Philip Goodband MW (Master Of Wine), and Peter Morrell MS (Master Sommelier), joined as members of the board of directors.

“The wine industry must and continues to progress towards a unified, transparent, consumer friendly, socially oriented wine rating standard, with Quini as the forerunner,” said Roger Noujeim, Quini’s chief executive officer. “I am excited to work with Fermented Lifestyle and its illustrious leadership to put forward a new way for consumers to enjoy and interact with wine in a more informative, educational and rewarding way.”

Mark Norman, executive chairman, said, “Quini's rating system is designed with today's wine lover in mind. These people have moved away from the concept of ‘professional ratings’ as being valuable and are much more interested in knowing how their peers feel about a wine. We believe that this will be an ideal match for our community of Fermented Globetrotters.”

“Fermented Lifestyle is passionate about building a community, delivering memorable experiences for the wine lover and adventurer,” Kristina Steward, CEO, stated. “Partnering with Quini was a perfect pairing, delivers the benefits of exposure to different varietals of wine, and it supports that sense of community through the social aspect of its visually dynamic rating system. It becomes a fully immersive experience for our Globetrotters.”

Using any connected mobile device, tablet or computer, members can now search Quini wine reviews and ratings at http://www.fermentedlifestyle.com/rate-me.html, view peer and professional reviews, follow others, and rate wines using Quini’s 5-step 0-100 wine tasting and rating standard. Users can add new wines to the data-base in real-time, and share their wine experiences on the site, directly or from their own Quini app downloaded to their smartphone or tablet.

Members can also access more accurate personalized wine recommendations based on their detailed Quini wine tastings and feedback, and can have their personal wine taste profile updated weekly and delivered to them by email, all at no charge.

Under the multi-year agreement, Fermented Lifestyle will re-sell Quini’s wine sales productivity and real-time data solutions serving wine producers, distributors, wine retail organizations, wine clubs, and restaurants. Quini’s solution portfolio includes QUINI SOMM™, QUINI DATA™, and QUINI ADS™.

ABOUT QUINI

Quini is the leader in real-time wine tasting sensory data and technology solutions. Quini’s universal wine tasting and rating application completes the company’s solutions and is available for free at https://quiniwine.com/tastingapp, or from the App Store. A beta Android version can be downloaded from the site as well. Privately held, Quini is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The Quini project is co-funded by CMF (Canada Media Fund). Co-funding for QUINI DATA™ is provided by the Government of Canada, through the National Research Council (NRC). Quini is a Best Western Endorsed Supplier.

