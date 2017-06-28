KVC Health Systems' CIO Lonnie Johnson "[This will] elevate the behavioral healthcare services we provide to over 60,000 children, adults and families each year," said Erin Stucky, Chief Operations Officer.

KVC Health Systems, a leader in behavioral healthcare and child welfare, has named Lonnie Johnson as its first Chief Information Officer. Johnson has been with the organization for 17 years, most recently as Executive Vice President of Business Information Technology.

As CIO, Lonnie will continue leading KVC’s three teams focused on improving healthcare delivery through technology: Information Technology (IT), Information Solutions (IS) and Enterprise Systems Management (ESM).

“Lonnie has been our technology leader for a long time, formally stepping into leadership over all functions of technology two years ago,” said Erin Stucky, Chief Operations Officer. “We have felt the positive impact of his technology and business expertise. Formalizing and elevating his role will also elevate the behavioral healthcare services we provide to over 60,000 children, adults and families each year.”

Lonnie oversees daily system operations which span from building and supporting KVC’s custom client management software used for case management, foster/adoptive family matching, medication management, mileage tracking and other purposes, to a robust technology infrastructure that supports the productivity of over 1,500 staff at 35 locations across the U.S. Due to his leadership, Lonnie has reduced technical cost and improved services using innovative approaches. Through strategic planning, his teams developed a technology roadmap that moves KVC into the future as an industry leader and top competitor in the behavioral healthcare space. He is known as a positive, results-driven leader who motivates his teams to success.

He has been with the organization since 2000, first as a Software Developer, then Director of the Applications and Software Development Department, and most recently as Vice President of Business Information Technology. This broad experience over 17 years means that Lonnie has gone from creating small applications for KVC’s individual business units to crafting a strategic vision for KVC’s technology agency-wide.



Prior to joining KVC, Lonnie worked as a private software consultant for AT&T, Kansas City Power & Light and various small businesses. He also managed the Reports and System Scheduling Department at Kemper Financial Services. Lonnie started his career in Information Technology as a Software Project Manager in 1988 for DST, Inc.

Lonnie is also the founder and executive director of Growth Ministries, Inc. which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting people in prison due to felony convictions transition back into society through social, spiritual and educational programs and events. GMI’s goals are to reduce recidivism and to keep communities safe.

He can be found on LinkedIn or on Twitter @LonnieJohnson. Read more about KVC’s technology initiatives at http://www.kvc.org/tech.

About KVC Health Systems, Inc.

KVC Health Systems, headquartered in the greater Kansas City area, is a private, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization committed to enriching and enhancing the lives of children and families by providing medical and behavioral healthcare, social services, and education. KVC’s diverse continuum of services includes in-home family support, foster care, adoption, behavioral healthcare, and children’s psychiatric hospitals. In its 47-year history, KVC has grown from a single Kansas home for boys to a national organization touching over 60,000 people’s lives each year in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Kentucky and West Virginia and providing training and consultation internationally. KVC is endorsed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation as a best-practice organization and accredited by The Joint Commission, considered the gold standard in healthcare. Learn more at http://www.kvc.org.