To help local business owners and facility managers prepare for Florida’s hot and humid summer months, MaintenX International is offering solutions to the most common plumbing problems.

“As the temperature continues to rise, so does a company’s water usage,” said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX’s VP of Business Development. “During summer, it’s a good idea to take extra precautions with your plumbing systems. There are plenty of small actions you can take to keep your pipes flowing smoothly.”

For more than 30 years, MaintenX and its network of highly trained professionals have helped local companies with their plumbing problems. Below are five of the most common problems and tips to prevent them:

1. Faucets

A dripping tap or leaky faucet can be quite a nuisance to your business, and your water bill. Small drips can cost big dollars, so it’s important to fix any leaks sooner rather than later. Many leaks are caused due to worn or damaged washers, which are an easy fix when you have a preventative maintenance program in place. It’s also important to ensure aerators are fitted and regularly cleaned to remain unclogged. If your budget allows, installing automated faucets is the best solution.

2. Urinals

Pipes can become blocked by paper towels, chewing gum and even cigarette butts, while a build-up of calcium phosphate and other mineral deposits can also cause blockages. Installing a mesh guard can keep unwanted items out of your pipes. Urinals should be treated regularly with professional chemicals to avoid mineral build-up. Finally, switching to sensor operated automatic flushing systems can avoid damage to your flush valve.

3. Mainline Repairs

Mainline repairs are especially important in a restaurant kitchen. These drain lines and grease taps are designed to process waste, so they must flow at a certain rate to prevent clogged lines. To reduce this build-up, have a preventative maintenance program in place to regularly pump the grease trap and water jet company pipes. It’s also important to teach staff and employees to not dispose of grease down a floor drain. It is better to wipe up spills than washing them down the drain.

4. Odor

Odors with plumbing are typically the result of improper cleaning of restrooms and floor drains. This unpleasant smell is the first thing customer notice when visiting your location, so it’s crucial to fix the problem at its source, rather than trying to mask the smell. Use absorbent mats underneath toilets and urinals to prevent accidents from absorbing into the gout. Make sure floor drains do not dry out, or else they will emit sewer gas. Every month, have the cleaning staff pour a cup of water down the drain to keep the trap full and stop gas from escaping.

5. Backflow

Backflow is the unwanted reversal of the flow of water from its intended direction in a plumbing system. It can cause drinking water to become contaminated and unusable. Backflow preventers are mechanical plumbing devices that stop the water from flowing in the wrong direction. Not only is it important to ensure your company has one of these devices, but also that it is tested annually.

