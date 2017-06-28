UberMedia Wins “Best Mobile Campaign” at the ThinkLA IDEA Awards

UberMedia, the company that provides the highest quality mobile data solutions trusted by businesses to creatively solve their persistent challenges, was awarded Best Mobile Campaign at the annual ThinkLA IDEA Awards.

UberMedia is a leading mobile advertising, location intelligence, and foot traffic measurement platform that transforms the way marketers understand and connect with consumers.

“We’re honored to be recognized by ThinkLA, one of our region’s most recognized and influential trade groups,” said Gladys Kong, CEO, UberMedia. “This award is a reflection not only of our team’s hard work and leadership in the mobile category, but the increasing relevance of mobile location intelligence and foot traffic measurement. Mobile has become one of the most important mediums for advertisers, and we’re thrilled to be leading that revolution.”

ABOUT UBERMEDIA

UberMedia provides the highest quality mobile data solutions trusted by businesses to creatively solve their persistent challenges. The company’s diverse suite of products process billions of social, demographic, and location signals daily for Fortune 500 companies across retail, automotive, and entertainment to better understand and influence modern consumers with the most accurate business decision science. Recognized as a pioneer in targeted mobile advertising, UberMedia was listed as Fast Company’s “50 Most Innovative Companies,” The Wall Street Journal’s Top “50 Startups,” Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America,” and as one of Advertising Age’s “Best Places to Work.” UberMedia is headquartered in Pasadena, CA. For more information, visit http://www.ubermedia.com.

ABOUT THINKLA:

ThinkLA is a non-profit 501(c)(6) association founded in 2006 to promote Los Angeles as a network of creativity and innovation in media, marketing, and advertising. Celebrating their tenth year of service, they connect LA's creative community; grow ideas, business and talent; and inspire through education along with social and philanthropic events. http://www.thinkla.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alex Wolf

WIT Strategy for UberMedia

awolf(at)witstrategy(dot)com