KBMax 3D CPQ Releases its Performance Upgrade for Mobile Devices

“We are thrilled to leverage KBMax’ experience and tools to give our customers a superior user experience,” said Joachim Klein, VP, Product, Salesforce Quote-to-Cash.

KBMax, a global leader in 3D visualization, today announced an upgrade to its already fast, responsive UI, which works on any device or browser, offering an entirely new layout optimized for mobile devices. Its 3D CPQ visualization has been vastly optimized for the performance on mobile devices, which feels like a native app.

Users see dynamic renderings of their configured products on any device during the configuration process, adding an emotional and visual connection that educates customers and raises hit rates. The revolutionary KBMax Snap Rules writer adds a robust visual rule language for developing business & product rules in enterprise software. Users of all skill levels can quickly input complex logic with ease on the Turing complete platform. All features easily integrate with Salesforce Quote-to-Cash to elevate the user experience, lower configuration errors and help increase revenues.

Additionally, KBMax is announcing that it has joined the Salesforce ISV Partner Program. KBMax’ ISV status recognizes its alignment and mutual commitment to customer success with Salesforce customers. This partnership enables Salesforce customers to use KBMax’ 3D visualization user interface, its configurator for complex products and its CAD automation capabilities to provide an unprecedented customer experience and faster revenue growth.

“Our 3D user interface is a game changer for users. Configuring a product in dynamic 3D elevates the user experience and accelerates sales,” said Kevin Bennett, CTO KBMax.

“We are thrilled to leverage KBMax’ experience and tools to give our customers a superior user experience,” said Joachim Klein, VP, Product, Salesforce Quote-to-Cash. “The combination of our deep Quote-to-Cash expertise with KBMax’ cutting-edge 3D visualization and advanced rules engine will enable our customers to take full advantage of the powerful Salesforce solution.”

About the MAX Modules:

MAX Configure Engine

With focus on the C in CPQ, the KBMax Snap rules engine handles complex configuration logic for highly complex products. The visual drag & drop blocks make it easy to use and fast to implement for all skill levels. Snap is not limited like many other text-based rule languages. It is Turing-complete, meaning it can build any advanced algorithm. The future of enterprise programming is here!

MAX 3D User Interface

Users visually configure products in 3D and share interactive links and images with their customers for increased conversion rates. 2D product images are becoming extinct. In three years everything bought online will be depicted in 3D. Having 3D today is a tremendous competitive advantage to help products stand out and to sell more faster.

MAX CAD Automation

Configured products can require engineering drawings before sales can quote or manufacturing can build. These manual processes can take weeks. Reduce these bottlenecks with automated Solidworks, Autodesk Inventor, PTC Creo 3D models and drawings. Use bottoms up, top-down, and nesting methodologies to generate fast CAD models & drawings.

About KBMax:

KBMax began as an observation: custom product companies are drowning in the complexity of configuring, quoting & designing their own products, leaving a trail of disconnected spreadsheets, broken processes, and unsatisfied customers. The Austin, TX headquartered company set out with a vision of solving this problem in 2009 and never looked back. Since then we have begun serving hundreds of customers globally and are helping them to grow faster.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

For more information, please contact:

Thomas Plocher, CMO: +1 970.215.5317