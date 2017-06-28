The Halal Guys to Open 2 Locations in South Florida

The countdown to the best chicken and gyro combo platters in Miami is on! The Halal Guys will open its newest restaurants in South Miami near the University of Miami at 5966 South Dixie Highway. Soon to follow will be their second location inside the Brickell City Centre. Miami-based investment real estate firm Mattoni Group is excited to welcome the famed NYC eatery as one of the first retail tenants in the Brickell City Centre. The restaurant brings a much-needed new late night food option to Brickell, a fast-growing metropolitan residential community.

There will be more fun than falafel at the Grand Opening events, both slated for Fall 2017. The first 100 people to enter the restaurant get a special The Halal Guys tumbler, which earns them free drink refills for LIFE! Throughout the day, the crew will be serving up more than their specialty sandwiches and platters - lucky diners will have the chance to get The Halal Guys t-shirts and sunglasses, plus exclusive rewards cards that include free food prizes!

The Halal Guys legend began nearly three decades ago in New York City, when the three founding business partners learned there was a huge demand from New York cab drivers looking for American Halal food. An immediate success, The Halal Guys is well known for their famous chicken and gyro over rice platter and signature white and hot sauces. Even today, diners across the world will wait in long lines just to enjoy their unique and delicious food.