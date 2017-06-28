Gunwerks Announces James Christiansen as New COO. A continual focus on adding value for the customer is what sets Gunwerks apart from the rest. We have big plans at Gunwerks and are excited for what the future holds.

Gunwerks, LLC is proud to announce that James Christiansen has joined the company as Chief Operations Officer. “As Gunwerks continues to dominate the long range hunting market and expand into new product and interest areas, we have been pressed to find more talented executive leaders,” said Aaron Davidson, Gunwerks founder and CEO. “With more than 10 years in manufacturing and operations management, James has the skills that are a perfect fit for our aggressive product and market strategies,” he continued.

James has a deep passion for long range competitive shooting, as well as long range hunting. His experience in these fields gives him a solid understanding of both the Gunwerks customer and the Gunwerks product. “I am excited to be a part of such a passionate and customer service-oriented team,” Mr. Christiansen said. “A continual focus on adding value for the customer is what sets Gunwerks apart from the rest. We have big plans at Gunwerks and are excited for what the future holds.”

Mr. Christiansen recently served as COO at SilencerCo, where he helped that company manage escalated, rapid growth while maintaining product quality and on-time delivery to a customer base that grew exponentially over the last 6 years.

Gunwerks, LLC is a Cody, Wyoming based manufacturer and provider of premium long range hunting rifles, optics, shooting systems and training. Learn more at http://www.gunwerks.com.

For more information, contact Landon Michaels: 307.296.7249 or landon(at)gunwerks(dot)com