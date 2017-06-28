BelleMa and Sunset Healthcare Solutions Partner on Breast Pump Sales

Sunset Healthcare Solutions Team We are thrilled to be partnering with a company like BelleMa. We have had great success adding value to the home healthcare industry through our dedication to service and providing quality medical supplies.

BelleMa, a company committed to providing quality breast pumps and breastfeeding accessories has announced their partnership with Sunset Healthcare Solutions, a top national manufacturer and distributor of CPAP, oxygen, and other homecare products. Sunset Healthcare Solutions will be selling and distributing BelleMa’s line of breast pumps to the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market. Sunset Healthcare will act as BelleMa’s sales and distribution channel for Home Care Providers, Long Term Care Facilities, Hospitals, Clinics, and GPOs throughout the country. Sunset will initially offer the following models: BelleMa Comfort Double (a double electric breast pump with a digital display and 25 custom settings), BelleMa Mango (a single breast pump that is battery operated for “on the go pumping”), and the BelleMa Effective Pro with IDC™ (a high-end double electric breast pump with independent suction controls for each cup).

The collaboration brings a new product line to Sunset Healthcare. Greg Wood, Chief Business Development Officer, says, “We are thrilled to be partnering with a company like BelleMa. We have had great success adding value to the home healthcare industry through our dedication to service and providing quality medical supplies. We look to expand on that with the addition of these high-quality breast pumps.”

BelleMa will continue to service the individual retail market through their current partners such as Amazon, Walmart, Sears and Bed Bath and Beyond.

About Sunset Healthcare Solutions

Sunset Healthcare Solutions is a national manufacturer and distributor. They provide supplies for home medical equipment companies who service patients with sleep apnea, COPD, and other home-treatable conditions. The company is dedicated to service and strives to develop personal relationships with their customers. In addition to aggressive prices, Sunset Healthcare emphasizes same-day shipping, flexible packaging options, and extremely low back-order rates. They are headquartered in Chicago with distribution centers and territory managers throughout the United States. Learn more about Sunset Healthcare Solutions at https://www.sunsethcs.com/.

About BelleMa

BelleMa believes that one of the most important moments of becoming a mother is when she breastfeeds. BelleMa is confident that it can be a part of these precious moments by providing the utmost comfort, efficiency and hygiene in expressing breast milk through its uniquely designed and FDA Approved BreastPumps. The Company strives to bring encouragement to mothers that breastfeeding is not a choice, but an intricate part of motherhood. BelleMa Breast Pumps unveil the fact that a well-designed and high quality effective breast pump can deliver a nurturing experience that can be life-changing for both mothers and babies. Learn more about BelleMa at http://bellemausa.com/.