AdPlugg Adds Open Graph Targeting

AdPlugg announced the release of a new Open Graph ad targeting feature that allows users to target ads more precisely to pages with content relevant to each ad’s specific offering. The Open Graph tagging standard gives publishers the ability to define the topic of each page, how it should be categorized, what content it includes, etc. AdPlugg’s new Open Graph targeting feature gives AdPlugg users the ability to target their ads based on the values defined by these tags.

AdPlugg is an ad server system that is used by more than 12,000 online publishers. The AdPlugg system allows publishers to more easily manage, serve and track their online ads. It also helps advertisers by giving them a quantifiable way to reach and advertise to their specific target market. AdPlugg’s new Open Graph targeting feature helps publishers and advertisers improve the effectiveness of their ads by showing ads on pages more specifically related to the ad offering.

Studies have found that less than 5% of users find ads to be relevant. However, it is generally recognized that a crucial part of an ad’s efficacy is related to the context in which an ad is viewed. For example, showing a consumer an ad for a new car, while they are reading an article that is about cars, can have a profound impact on the consumer’s impression of the advertised car.

By setting Open Graph tags on each article and using AdPlugg’s new Open Graph targeting feature, publishers can provide advertisers with better targeted ad placements. These improved placements can be sold at a premium by the publisher as they will typically result in improved performance for the advertiser. The feature improves the user experience as well, as pages with ads relevant to the content are more well received by readers and found less “annoying.”

“Showing ads that are specifically targeted to the content results in better monetization for the publisher, better results for the advertiser and a better experience for the end user...it’s a win for everyone,” said AdPlugg CEO, Collin Krawll.

AdPlugg’s new feature is currently restricted to a subset of Open Graph tags. This includes the "article:section" tag and the "article:tag" tag. Mr Krawll remarked, “We plan to add support for additional Open Graph tags such as language and country in the near future.”

About AdPlugg

AdPlugg is a cloud-based ad server system that gives publishers an easy way to manage, serve and track their online advertising based businesses. The system can be easily integrated into any website and gives publishers the ability to easily control their ads all from their personalized dashboard at adplugg.com. AdPlugg facilitates a more effective advertising experience for advertisers giving them new ways to reach their target market.

To learn more about AdPlugg, visit https://www.adplugg.com.