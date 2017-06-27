Sustainable development practices are a natural outgrowth of Sunset World’s concern for preserving the beautiful natural resources of the Yucatán Peninsula. At the heart of this company’s long-term vision is a plan to take a leadership role in developing tourism that works in harmony with the environment, society, culture, and the local economy.

As an example, for the construction of Hacienda Tres Ríos, Sunset World’s flagship resort, a series of environmental criteria were established and they guided the resort architectural design and engineering. At construction the team built the first floor almost nine feet above sea level on stilts, enabling free water flow under the buildings and preserving the mangroves growing there. In addition, drainage pipes were placed under the paths of the resort every 164 feet further allowing the natural water flow that carries nutrients and enables animals to move between ecosystems.

Hacienda Tres Ríos facilities offer luxury and comfort along with highly efficient lighting, heating and cooling systems. The hotel is cooled by highly efficient air conditioning equipment complemented by a pre-cooling system that uses geothermal wells. Hot water is heated using the residual heat thrown by the air conditioning as well as a system of 510 solar water-heating panels, unique in the area. In order not to use fresh water from the aquifer, the resort uses a rooftop rainwater recollection system, as well as a desalination and purifier plant.

That is the reason why Sunset World has extended the environmental lessons learned in Hacienda Tres Ríos to all of its six all-inclusive resorts by introducing the “Energy Efficiency Program”, drastically reducing the carbon footprint of the hotel chain, and the “Farm to table” gastronomical concept, bringing fresh local products to guests for their dining pleasure and hiring local labor.

