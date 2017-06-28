Finding the person responsible for Ms. Cacciapuoti's death is a top priority for our firm. We will doing everything in our power to make that happen.

On May 9, 2017, 84-year-old Francesca Cacciapuoti was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in West Los Angeles. The Torkzadeh Law Firm (TorkLaw) is hereby offering a cash reward of $10,000.00 to any individual who can first provide credible information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible driver.

The collision occurred in the 11600 block of National Boulevard at approximately 9:10 p.m. Ms. Cacciapuoti was crossing the street when she was struck and fatally injured. Ms. Cacciapuoti was pronounced dead at a local hospital from injuries that included a brain injury, multiple contusions, and fractures to her ribs, hip, femur, and elbow.

The driver who struck Ms. Cacciapuoti fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim. Police have been unable to identify the driver, but he or she is believed to have been driving a black compact car.

Ms. Cacciapuoti’s family has retained TorkLaw to file a wrongful death action in this matter. In a move to encourage public involvement, the firm is putting forward this cash reward for any individual who first provides credible information leading to the identification and conviction of the perpetrator of this act.

Anyone with direct information about the incident or the vehicle involved is encouraged to call the West Traffic Division Detectives at (213) 473 0234.

