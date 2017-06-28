BullsEye Enhances SD-WAN and Networking Portfolio

BullsEye Telecom the leading enterprise multi-location telecom solutions provider. This SD-WAN offering solidifies our ability to offer prospects and our base of clients with nationally distributed locations, an agile cloud-delivered network that supports more intelligent use of broadband Internet connectivity.

BullsEye Telecom, the leading enterprise multi-location VoIP, SD-WAN, broadband and analog voice provider today announced its partnership with SD-WAN market leader, VeloCloud. Through this agreement, BullsEye enhances its existing SD-WAN solution to deliver a suite of fully managed networking functions.

BullsEye SD-WAN, a VeloCloud Powered solution, is the latest addition to the brand’s managed network portfolio to provide key benefits to enterprises that include:



An agile cloud-delivered wide area network (WAN) environment in response to frequent and rapidly changing business demands

Accelerated deployment completed in a number of weeks instead of months

Enhanced quality of user experience for cloud-based applications

Lower WAN costs and enhanced performance through efficient bandwidth utilization, direct cloud access and MPLS offload

Instant key performance indicators (KPI) through its centralized management system known as Orchestra

Enhanced network security through PCI compatibility

Multiple active paths eliminate the lack of return associated with paying for any unused failover connections

“This SD-WAN offering solidifies our ability to offer prospects and our base of clients with nationally distributed locations, an agile cloud-delivered network that supports more intelligent use of broadband Internet connectivity,” said Chief Executive Officer (CEO), William H. Oberlin.

As businesses continue to experience the pressure to optimize costs while expanding operations, and introducing new Software as a Service (Saas) applications and IP- and Unified Communications that place high demands on bandwidth performance; the enhancement of its SD-WAN solution is a natural complement to BullsEye’s extensive solution portfolio that already features bandwidth aggregation, VoIP and UC/mobility and video collaboration.

BullsEye SD-WAN provides the entire middle mile connecting the Internet to client locations effectively helping BullsEye manage bandwidth hungry-applications. “We are now better equipped to guarantee a best-in-class user experience for voice, UC/video collaboration and other multi-media applications,” adds Oberlin.

“BullsEye has built an extensive portfolio of broadband, VoIP, unified communications and mobility solutions that allow businesses to deliver compelling user experiences,” said Michel Wood, Vice President of Marketing for VeloCloud. “With VeloCloud, BullsEye is able to mitigate adverse network impairments including blackout and brownout conditions by using VeloCloud Dynamic Multipath Optimization. The solution is also able to leverage multiple links simultaneously to maximize throughput, performance and reliability.”

As BullsEye continues to compound on its growth in the channel, the addition of BullsEye SD-WAN augments its standing as a truly single-source provider with the expertise and the ability to meet their client needs for all services across all branch and corporate locations.

VeloCloud’s Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN brings noteworthy differentiators that include:



Centralized visibility and control through a single pane of glass via its Orchestra management tool

Continuous proactive monitoring and optimization

Flexibility through circuit-agnostic connectivity across disparate locations

According to BullsEye Telecom’s, Vice President of Channel Sales, Brian Babich, “Through this strategic partnership with VeloCloud, not only do we have all the solutions that our partners will need to meet the complex networking demands of an enterprise multi-location sale, but we can also reinforce their (our partners) sales efforts with sound engineering expertise as well as Sales and Marketing tools to help partners uncover opportunities and advance complex and lucrative sales.”

BullsEye’s transport agnostic solution will provide customers with increased choices for how they manage private and public bandwidth. What’s more, BullsEye will be able to provide greater control to the client offering them the ability to set parameters and business policies through the online management portal.

“We believe that both our clients and prospects will be thrilled with the improved experience for both on-premises and cloud-based applications that BullsEye will deliver with the addition of VeloCloud SD-WAN and expect to increased market share as a result of this new partnership,” Babich concluded.

About BullsEye Telecom Inc.

Founded in 1999, BullsEye Telecom Inc. is a national business telecommunications provider for multi-location companies, offering Hosted PBX, analog voice, SD-WAN, broadband, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), network security, unified communications and cloud-based services. We empower enterprises with the tools they need to consolidate, optimize and better manage critical business functions by providing customized solutions, dedicated account management, consolidated billing and powerful online management tools from a single source. Through our My BullsEye Account (MBA) online management portal, businesses can make real-time account changes and manage service requests, as well as obtain key business insight via extensive reporting and trending capabilities. For more information, visit http://www.bullseyetelecom.com and follow BullsEye on LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/company/bullseye-telecom.