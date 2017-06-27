GoSun Grill Solar Cooker Roasting Meat and Veggies on the Beach "Our technology stands out for its ease of use and reliability in cold and light clouds." -Matt Gillespie, Designer at GoSun Stove

“According to the UN, over 3 billion people, are cooking on fuels that are harmful to their health, contributing to deforested landscapes and a cycle of poverty,” explained Patrick Sherwin, GoSun Founder and CEO. “GoSun is committed to making game-changing clean cooking devices to power the good life in both developed and developing markets. The newly released GoSun Grill is designed to provide a convenient and accessible way to cook with clean energy while promoting sustainability and healthy cooking.”

In order to expand its clean-tech business, GoSun is also undertaking an equity crowdfunding raise with the assistance of SeedInvest. With +11,000 stoves sold in +60 countries, and major distribution through retailers such as REI, Home Depot and Cabela's, GoSun has decided to use the crowd to fund its next steps. "Now, for as little as $500, anyone can own a piece of GoSun and the solar powered future,” stated Sherwin. For full details on the equity fund raising opportunity go to: https://www.seedinvest.com/gosun/seed.

How It Works

The GoSun solar stoves incorporate a proprietary vacuum tube technology that allows for fast cooking, portability, simple operation, and safe and clean cooking, without propane or charcoal. Sunlight is focused by parabolic reflectors onto the vacuum tube that converts up to 80% of solar radiation into heat that builds up to temperatures of 550°F or 288°C. Despite the high cooking temperatures, the exterior of the grill remains cool. In addition, the vacuum tube also doubles as an insulator, keeping the food hot even with clouds, or in the freezing cold. GoSun’s cookers are available online at REI, Home Depot, Brookstone and GoSun's website, at prices ranging from $279 to $799.

Solar Electric Hybrid Grill

“While we are excited about everything the grill can do, we realized it was lacking one capability – cooking at night,” stated Sherwin. “So we are also developing a solar electric hybrid grill that stores the sun’s energy enabling cooking at night.”

The storage solution includes a Photovoltaic (PV) panel to capture the energy and an electrical accessory to enable cooking at night. By placing the electrical heating element on the grill and leveraging the vacuum tube’s insulation capability, the hybrid grill cooks using only a fraction of the energy of an electric stove. The hybrid grill will be available in 2018.

# # #

About GoSun

GoSun is an innovative manufacturer of solar cookers that can heat up to 550°F and cook a meal in as little as 20 minutes with no fuel other than the sun. What started as a simple inspiration has grown into the leading name in fuel-free cooking, delivering thousands of stoves in more than 60 countries. Visit http://www.GoSunStove.com for more information. For more press information visit our media kit here.

Disclaimer: GoSun is offering securities under Regulation CF and Rule 506(c) of Regulation D through SI Securities, LLC ("SI Securities"). The Company has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its offering, a copy of which may be obtained at https://www.seedinvest.com/gosun/seed