William Carlson, 33, was found not guilty of third-degree domestic violence by a Lexington County jury. The unanimous verdict was announced on June 20, 2017, after the jury heard testimony from a total of seven witnesses.

Carlson was arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department on December 7, 2016, after an incident involving his wife. At the time of his arrest he had served for over five years as a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. That agency announced his termination immediately after receiving notice of his arrest.

During the trial Carlson was represented by attorney James Snell of the Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLC. Mr. Snell made the following comment:

“Domestic violence is a very serious criminal offense, and the consequences of a conviction can be catastrophic. We are very pleased with the outcome of the case, and feel the jury reached the correct decision in finding Mr. Carlson not-guilty.”

There is no word yet on whether Carlson will be returning to his position with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Prior to his time with the Sheriff’s Department Carlson worked for the South Carolina Highway Patrol. He is also an F-16 Armament Specialist with the South Carolina Air National Guard and has served in Iraq, Afghanistan and other oversees locations.

The not-guilty verdict was returned in the case State of Carolina vs. William Carlson, Lexington County Magistrate Court case number 2016A3210202320.

