Ebe Cotton Inlanta Mortgage Regional Vice President Brian Jensen said, “We are so fortunate to have Ebe on the Inlanta Team. His experience and involvement in the Indianapolis market will help his Team tremendously.”

With a focus on customer service, Ebe Cotton has built his business on industry knowledge, highly professional consultations and service, and thorough communication. He got his start in the real estate industry in 1981 by selling real estate for his father’s company, the 5th Century 21 franchise in Indiana/Kentucky, which opened in 1977. Since then, Cotton has gained experience in various areas of the mortgage industry, including working as an FHA DE Underwriter, selling mortgages on the secondary market, and originating over 5,000 loans in excess of $1 billion dollars. He is an expert in FHA, VA, Rural Housing (USDA), New Construction, Rehab, and Conventional home mortgage loans for purchase and refinance.

Cotton said, “I take great pride in working with a variety of homeowners. I am committed to every borrower’s long term financial success. It is this commitment that leads my loyal customers to refer their family and friends. With Inlanta’s platform to support me, I know I will be able to continue providing the highest quality of service to my customers and referral partners.”

Inlanta Mortgage Regional Vice President Brian Jensen said, “We are so fortunate to have Ebe on the Inlanta Team. His experience and involvement in the Indianapolis market will help his Team tremendously.”

The new Fishers, IN office is located at 14074 Trade Center Drive, Suite 214, Fishers, IN 46038. Ebe Cotton can be reached at 317-813-9450 or ebecotton(at)inlanta.com.

About Inlanta Mortgage

Headquartered in Pewaukee, WI, Inlanta Mortgage was established in 1993. The company has grown to 40 branches in 19 states and over 250 employees. Inlanta Mortgage’s mission is to be the home financing partner that you trust to serve your family, friends, and community. Their team of dedicated mortgage professionals is committed to delivering an exceptional experience using honest and ethical lending practices.

Inlanta Mortgage was named a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplace in 2014, 2015, and 2016. Inlanta has been consistently recognized as one of the “50 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For” by Mortgage Executive Magazine and one of the country’s “Top Mortgage Employers” by National Mortgage Professional.

Inlanta Mortgage continually seeks branch managers and loan officers who want to grow their business. To learn about growth opportunities, please contact David Williams (Colorado and Texas) at davidwilliams(at)inlanta.com or 303-947-1960; Brian Jensen (Midwest) at brianjensen(at)inlanta.com or 630-927-0380; or Kevin Laffey (Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa) at kevinlaffey(at)inlanta.com or 913-645-4647. To learn about opportunities in other locations, visit http://www.inlantapartners.com, call 262-439-4260, or email partners(at)inlanta.com.

Inlanta Mortgage, Inc. NMLS#1016. Ebe Cotton, NMLS #150082.