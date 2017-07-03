New Book Helps Navigate Current and Future Healthcare Adversities

Confusion and concern over the American medical system continues to mount, calling into question operational management of the healthcare industry. Healthcare management gurus Thomas Royer, Peter Maddox and Jay Herron are dishing out some of the secrets and solutions to achieve optimal health outcomes. The experts share their insight to help managers traverse healthcare transformations with their book “Breaking Out of the Health Care Abyss: Transformational Tips for Agents of Change.”

“Breaking Out of the Health Care Abyss” evaluates the ever-changing and fast-paced medical field. Royer, Maddox and Herron analyze the common flaws occurring in healthcare management today and provide a roadmap for navigating an uncertain future. With more than 100 years of combined hospital leadership experience under their belts, they discuss critical elements for success including coalition-building and innovation.

“The U.S. healthcare system is estimated to cost almost 50 percent more than the next nearest country, and poor outcomes accompany that spending,” Maddox said. “Simply put, we are in a healthcare crisis. Breaking Out of the Health Care Abyss highlights the need for leadership and management that can boldly reimagine and reengineer concepts and expectations.”

This manual extends beyond the healthcare industry to display how innovative management can be applied to other business settings. Showcasing the collective expertise of Royer, Maddox and Herron, the handbook features anecdotes, effective tools for leading, and methods that foster growth and organizational success.

The authors cut through the clutter and present a clear path for plotting a course through any industry that faces uncertainty. For more information, please visit http://www.royermaddoxherronadvisors.com.

“Breaking Out of the Health Care Abyss: Transformational Tips for Agents of Change”

By Royer-Maddox-Herron

ISBN: 9781524672102 (hardcover), 9781524672096 (softcover), 9781524672089 (e-book)

Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and AuthorHouse

About the author

Thomas Royer, MD, is the CEO Emeritus of CHRISTUS Health and the founding CEO and President of CHRISTUS Health based in Irving, Texas. Dr. Royer has also held positions at Henry Ford Health System, Johns Hopkins Health System and Geisinger Health System. Peter Maddox was most recently the Senior Vice President of Business, Strategy and Corporate Development for CHRISTUS Health. Prior to the formation of CHRISTUS Health, he was the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Incarnate Word Health System in San Antonio, Texas. Jay Herron was most recently the Chief Financial Officer for CHRISTUS Health. Prior to CHRISTUS Health, he held similar positions at Presbyterian Healthcare Services in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Mercy Health in Cincinnati, Ohio. The three are currently partners in Royer Maddox Herron Advisors, LLC.

