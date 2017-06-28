Canadian Zeolite "The knowledge gained in working with modified zeolites during this study will allow us to expand our experimental research into the many new potential uses for our Bromley Creek zeolite." - Mr Ray Paquette, CEO.

Canadian Zeolite Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX.V: CNZ) (OTCQB: CNZCF) (FSE: ZEON) is pleased to announce that a two year study conducted by the University of Saskatchewan in partnership with PotashCorp, Agrium and Mosaic using the Company's Bromley Creek zeolite was successful in remediating potash brine-impacted groundwater. As a part of the study, batch adsorption experiments were conducted with the Company’s clinoptilolite zeolite, which was enhanced through varying levels of acid treatment. The study showed that acid-treated zeolite, exhibited a dramatic ability to remove sodium from brine-impacted groundwater and synthetic saline water which can be a detriment to plant and aquatic life.

Potash mining operations produce substantial quantities of tailings, composed of potash brine which is highly saturated with sodium. Clinoptilolite-rich zeolites are considered natural remedial agents due to their microporous structures which exhibit high absorption abilities. This study has demonstrated the ability of our Bromley Creek zeolite to act as a highly effective natural remedial agent for sodium absorption and pH neutralization.

Mr. Ray Paquette, CEO says, “Canadian Zeolite is extremely pleased with the results and findings of this study which validates our Bromley Creek zeolite for yet another significant opportunity. We wish to thank the University of Saskatchewan for conducting and compiling the data and PotashCorp, Agrium and Mosaic for providing the funding support for this study. The knowledge gained in working with modified zeolites during this study will allow us to expand our experimental research into the many new potential uses for our Bromley Creek zeolite.”

The full research report is available at: http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0011916417300395

