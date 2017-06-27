BelleMa at the All Baby & Child Conference in San Antonio, Texas We would like to walk before we run

Mercy Ting Barland announced today that she has signed a Distribution Agreement on behalf of BelleMa Co. with Jose Gonzalez of Farma Leones located in Monterrey, Mexico. Mercy Barland, BelleMa’s National Sales Manager said: “This Agreement is BelleMa’s first Direct Distribution Agreement in the country of Mexico.” She also added: “ BelleMa’s main focus is the North American market and having an experienced and qualified distributor in that region will complement to BelleMa’s international sales strategy.” Farma Leones has been serving the Mexican region for 2 decades committed to provide invaluable and personalized service to the physical and economic well-being of its clients. The Company is 100% family-owned and has been operating for 24 years offering personalized service to many families in the Mexican region. The two companies met at the Med Trade Conference , Las Vegas in February and both parties finalized each other’s commitments in San Antonio, TX during the All Baby & Child Conference of April this year. According to Kai He, US Managing Partner of BelleMa, he agreed on this partnership because of Farma Leones’ in-depth knowledge and experience on the healthcare sector of the Mexican region.

Asked about the strategy that they will implement in Mexico, Jose Gonzalez, the President of Farma Leones stated: “We would like to walk before we run.” He added: “The Mexican market, being so brand conscious will need some time to trust a new brand. As part of our growth strategy, we would like to start on our warm market first, which is the health care before we introduce BelleMa in the consumer market.” Jose Gonzalez also shared that as part of the company’s dedication into fulfilling its commitment with BelleMa, Farma Leones just opened their offices in Mexico City, adding to its Monterrey and Guadalajara operations. The Mexico City Branch will serve as a Sales Office and Distribution Center for all its product lines, including BelleMa breast pumps and will be the Consumer Division Hub once the brand is ready to be launched for retail. Jose Gonzalez, prior to joining the family business worked as a Buyer for a few major consumer retail chains in the Mexican region and is very confident that Farma Leones will be a good partner for BelleMa to handle the entire Mexican market.

Farmacia Leones will carry all the BelleMa breast pump models and accessories which include two models on single electric breast pumps (the Mango Series) and two models on double electric breast pumps (Melon Double and Effective Pro). The Farma Leones Sales Team is excited on this addition to their current product line-up consisting of a complete range of immunization vaccines. Farma Leones has direct contracts as a national distributor of Pfizer, GSK and Sanofi Pasteur, three renowned pharmaceutical manufacturers.

BelleMa will provide Farma Leones with all the necessary support to jumpstart the brand launch in Mexico. This support will include product training, customer service, troubleshooting guidelines along with other product launch and brand market support. Customer Service and Reseller Technical Support will be rendered directly by Farma Leones Team to continue its commitment of personalized service to all its clients. “We are focused on bringing BelleMa to the next level and we are very excited working with Farma Leones’ Team in market development, pre-sales and post-sales initiatives,” says Mercy Barland.

ABOUT BELLEMA

BelleMa believes that one of the most important moments of becoming a mother is when she breastfeeds. BelleMa is confident that it can be a part of these precious moments by providing the utmost comfort, efficiency and hygiene in expressing breast milk through its uniquely designed and FDA Approved BreastPumps. The Company strives to bring encouragement to mothers that breastfeeding is not a choice, but an intricate part of motherhood. BelleMa Breast Pumps unveil the fact that a well-designed and high quality effective breast pump can deliver a nurturing experience that can be life-changing for both mothers and babies. Learn more about us at http://bellemausa.com/.