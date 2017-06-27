VMS Software, Inc. Hires New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

VMS Software Logo It is exciting to be part of a new era of innovation for OpenVMS...Terry R. Holmes

VMS Software, Inc. (VSI) today announced that Terry R. Holmes has joined VMS Software as its Vice President of Sales and Marketing, reporting to CEO, Duane Harris.

Terry R. Holmes has oversight of VSI’s sales organization, including customer outreach, and responsibility for customer-facing marketing events, communications, and execution of VSI’s marketing strategy.

“I am thrilled that Terry has joined our executive team,” said Duane P. Harris, CEO of VMS Software. “He brings a diverse sales and marketing portfolio that spans industries and countries. He shares our commitment to customer outreach and care. With five releases of VSI OpenVMS since 2014, customer requests for information and orders have risen rapidly. I look forward to Terry leading the next phase of VSI’s efforts to scale up the level of care for our worldwide customer-base.”

“I am delighted to join VMS Software and look forward to working with the VSI executive team to grow the OpenVMS platform,” said Terry R. Holmes, VP of Sales and Marketing. “It is exciting to be part of a new era of innovation for OpenVMS and the mission-critical applications that rely on the new, enabling technologies VSI's engineering team is continually releasing.”

About VMS Software

VMS Software, Inc. develops, sells, and supports innovative and advanced releases of OpenVMS, the most secure operating system on the planet. The company’s core motivation is to support and enable customers to run their mission-critical applications at the legendary uptime levels OpenVMS is known for, at maximum performance levels, today and into the future. VMS Software Inc. is headquartered in Bolton, MA. For more information, go to http://www.vmssoftware.com

