Ivey Engineering Announces $1,000 Biannual Scholarship Essay Contest

Ivey Engineering, Inc., (IEI), an engineering consulting firm, is pleased to announce a $1,000 biannual scholarship essay contest open to high school seniors and current university or college students throughout the U.S. and Canada.

IEI understands how valuable a college education is and also the expense that goes along with it.

"We know how important a college education and continual learning is," says Bill Ivey, principal consultant at IEI. "We also understand the financial burden that comes with furthering one's education and would like to help out two college students each year. This is a win-win situation, since it allows our firm to give back to the community."

IEI will award $1,000 twice a year to individuals who are either currently high school seniors or university students. The scholarship will go towards tuition and fees and will be sent directly to the college where the winner will be attending.

Those applying for the biannual scholarship contest don't have to live within the San Diego area to receive the scholarship. Any potential or current college or university undergraduate student within the United States or Canada is able to apply. And as far as course of study—there's no specific requirement. Applicants don't need to be pursuing a degree in engineering.

As with any essay contest, applicants will be required to write an 800- to 1,000-word essay on one of three topics. A team of judges at IEI will review all essays and determine a winner based on originality, creativity and how well the applicant covered the topic. Of course, the essay should include correct grammar and spelling.

"We're not looking for Pulitzer prize-winning essays necessarily," Ivey explains. "However, we want to see some serious thought put into writing the essay and some originality."

A winner will be chosen about four weeks after the deadline. Applicants can look for the winner by going to Ivey Engineering's blog, where the winner's name and photo will be posted. The deadline to submit essays is July, 31, 2017. For contest requirements or for more information about the scholarship, visit IEI's scholarship web page.

About Ivey Engineering

IEI is an expert witness and building systems consulting firm with offices in San Diego, Calif., and Scottsdale, Ariz. Established in 1994, Ivey Engineering services clients in over 40 states and in several Canadian provinces. IEI's consultants have experience in the design, construction, service and repair of HVAC, plumbing, fire sprinkler, fire alarm and life safety systems, as well as energy-efficiency related issues. To read more about Ivey Engineering and its consulting services, visit the company’s website.