SensoScientific Inc, a market leader in Wireless Environmental Monitoring for the life science and Healthcare Industry, announced as of Fall of 2017 that its Wireless Temperature Monitoring and other environmental monitoring products are available to Vizient, the nation’s largest healthcare GPO.

Mike Zarei, Vice president of Business Development, commented, “As compliance becomes more targeted in keeping patients’ safe, it has become more challenging for healthcare providers to meet the requirements with an equitable, economic, and lasting solution. We are very proud to be working with Vizient to provide its members and affiliates our innovative technology to fill this gap.”

SensoScientific has correctly navigated the remote monitoring industry, leading way to the techniques and technologies which are now industry standards. Wi-Fi leveraging, Cloud Monitoring, OTA firmware upgrades, and snap calibration are just a few examples of innovations that SensoScientific has brought to the environmental monitoring industry which are now widely expected by consumers due to ease of use.

With the introduction of its new, advanced Wi-Fi Transmitters, Vizient members can now leverage their existing Wi-Fi network to meet regulatory compliance. The battery-powered 2.4 GHz IEEE 802.11b/g radio transmitters allow for easy integration of an existing Wi-Fi network.



Sensor nodes communicate directly with Industry Standard Access Points

No other devices needed (routers, coordinators, repeaters, hosts, receivers)

The sensors can use any WEP, WPA, WPA2 encryption

About SensoScientific:

SensoScientific is a market leader in remote temperature monitoring systems for the life science and healthcare industry. The SensoScientific zero-cost infrastructure model eliminates the need for computer hardware, network servers and software.

SensoScientific is headquartered in Simi Valley, CA for more information, call 800-279-3101 or visit

http://www.SensoScientific.com