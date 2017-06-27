LTPI Launches New Artificial Intelligence Project

Through a series of AI projects our organization can build a knowledge base to help practitioners as they consider adapting these tools to their practice.

Legal Technology Professionals Institute (LTPI) continues its mission to develop and maintain standards, best practices and resources in the legal technology community with a new project focused on artificial intelligence. This new project is one of several the nonprofit has scheduled for 2017.

LTPI observed that the terms “artificial intelligence” and “cognitive technologies” have begun to proliferate in the legal community but there was no single resource for EDiscovery and legal technology professionals for understanding:

● The meaning of artificial intelligence (AI) with regards to legal

● Solutions available in the marketplace

● Who is using it and how

● Existing facts and trends as well as emerging ones

LTPI formed a new project committee earlier this year to focus on answering those questions and to establish a root source of information in an AI User Portal, which will be generally available to the legal industry.

LTPI Board member, Bob Rohlf said, “If the past is a guide, there will be a certain level of ignorance in the profession as to real capabilities and reasonable applications of the technology, until such time as the space is better defined for the industry. I am excited to participate in LTPI efforts to explore this area of technology. Through a series of AI projects our organization can build a knowledge base to help practitioners as they consider adapting these tools to their practice.”

“Today’s legal environment is rapidly changing and increasingly competitive. The use of AI, or cognitive technologies, will allow attorneys to continue to bring innovation to their practices, providing them greater information and resources, and the ability to better serve their clients,” shared Kevin Clark, project committee and LTPI board member.

The AI project committee also includes the following LTPI members:

● Jeremy Burdge

● Kevin Clark

● Bryant Gauthier

● Quin Gregor

● Robert Keeling

● Chris Paskach

● Bob Rohlf

The project is ongoing and will produce useful information in phases throughout the rest of 2017. The project committee is currently looking for additional members who would like to participate in the project to complete the various phases. To learn more about the AI Project or participate, contact programs(at)legaltechpi(dot)org.

LTPI is open to suggestions for new projects and accepting new project members. Requests for new projects can be submitted at https://legaltechpi.org/Projects-New-Project-Proposal or sent to programs(at)legaltechpi(dot)org.

About LTPI

Legal Technology Professional Institute is a nonprofit legal association for legal practitioners who are involved in EDiscovery, investigations and information governance. Sponsors of the initiative include the world’s leading law firms, corporations, enterprise software companies and litigation support providers.

Learn more at http://www.legaltechpi.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.