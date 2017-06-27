PR News Seeks Writers to Share Case Studies in PR and Marketing

New York, NY (PRWEB) June 27, 2017
PR News is looking for senior-level PR, communications and marketing experts to contribute to an upcoming case studies guidebook. This guidebook offers an excellent branding and exposure opportunity for the author and his or her organization.
This book will include articles, case studies and how-to’s that fall into the following categories:
- Media Relations
- Live Promotional Events/ Publicity Stunts
- Branding & Product Launch
- Internal Communications
- Influencer Marketing
- Social Media / Mobile Marketing / Video
- Crisis Management
- Corporate Social Responsibility & Community Relations
- Integrated Marketing
- Financial Communications
- other
These case studies cannot be self-promotional; their purpose must be to instruct others working in the profession with real, non-obvious tips and best practices. Each case study must address specific objectives, measurement tactics and what you would change if you had to do it all over again.
Article ideas in the form of a 50-word abstract are accepted by June 30 at prnewspress(at)accessintel(dot)com using the subject line “Case Study Guidebook Abstract.” A headline should be included that will make clear something the reader will learn from the article. If the idea is accepted, a first draft should be submitted by July 14.
-The PR News Editorial Team
prnewsonline.com