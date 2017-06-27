PR News Seeks Writers to Share Case Studies in PR and Marketing

PR News is looking for senior-level PR, communications and marketing experts to contribute to an upcoming case studies guidebook. This guidebook offers an excellent branding and exposure opportunity for the author and his or her organization.

This book will include articles, case studies and how-to’s that fall into the following categories:



Media Relations

Live Promotional Events/ Publicity Stunts

Branding & Product Launch

Internal Communications

Influencer Marketing

Social Media / Mobile Marketing / Video

Crisis Management

Corporate Social Responsibility & Community Relations

Integrated Marketing

Financial Communications

other

These case studies cannot be self-promotional; their purpose must be to instruct others working in the profession with real, non-obvious tips and best practices. Each case study must address specific objectives, measurement tactics and what you would change if you had to do it all over again.

Article ideas in the form of a 50-word abstract are accepted by June 30 at prnewspress(at)accessintel(dot)com using the subject line “Case Study Guidebook Abstract.” A headline should be included that will make clear something the reader will learn from the article. If the idea is accepted, a first draft should be submitted by July 14.

-The PR News Editorial Team

prnewsonline.com