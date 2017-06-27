Outskirts Press Announces the Top 10 Bestselling Books for May 2017

Outskirts Press, the #1-rated self-publishing company according to Top Consumer Reviews, has announced its highest selling authors for May 2017. Ranging from spiritual and sociology tomes, and from medical information to sports, these books represent a diverse and talented cross-section of individuals who’ve published with the help of Outskirts Press.

Outskirts Press offers a wide range of self-publishing, promotion and marketing services to assist authors in achieving great success with their books. As a result, these authors have sold nearly 5,000 books in the month of May:

Marco Behrens Echoes in the Canyon

Chidozie Osuwa What She Feels

Hal and Debbi Perkins Discipled by Jesus

Greg “Coach T” Thomas and David Smale Race in America: A Call to Heal

Donovan Reid Bible Studies from the Mount of Transfiguration

Bob Wilbur Bats, Balls, and Burnouts

Sharon A. Burstein Life Snacks for Women

Lisa A. Romano The Road Back to Me

Fred and Kathy Roth Fred’s Guide to Stem Cell Transplants

Violet Wilson Shirley My Heaven in Hells Canyon

Outskirts Press wishes to congratulate these authors not only on their writing, but also their marketing skills and commitment to success.

About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press helps authors develop and publish high-quality books by offering exceptional design, printing, publishing, distribution, and book marketing services. Top Consumer Reviews ranks Outskirts Press #1 because they are passionate about delivering outstanding customer service, affordable pricing, industry-leading royalties, and a team of hands-on, US-based publishing experts. At http://www.outskirtspress.com, authors can publish their way, today.

