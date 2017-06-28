Gallagher Uniform Announces New Human Resource Manager

“We’re thrilled to have Jennifer on board ... She will be instrumental in updating and implementing human resource efforts to support our company growth..." said John Gallagher, President

Battle Creek, Michigan: Battle Creek, Michigan - Gallagher Uniform announces that Jennifer Rosa, PHR has joined the company as Human Resources Manager. Rosa will lead the recruitment, retention and continued development of the family-owned company’s multifaceted workforce. This work includes identifying and implementing people-related services, policies, and programs that will support the company’s continued growth and service-oriented culture. Rosa takes over the role from Pat Gallagher, who recently retired after nearly 40 years with the company.

A graduate of Michigan State University, Rosa brings over 19 years’ Human Resources experience, and was most recently with the City of Battle Creek and Manpower, respectively.

“We’re thrilled to have Jennifer on board and leading our HR efforts here at Gallagher Uniform,” said John Gallagher, President. “She will be instrumental in updating and implementing human resource efforts to support our company growth, and ensuring the continued development of our employee-oriented culture that emphasizes Gallagher Uniform’s family values, quality, and high performance at every level.”

Rosa shared, “Gallagher Uniform has had a wonderful reputation in the community for years and it’s one of the things that drew me to them. It’s easy to see they are a big part of the community and value the relationships with their associates, their customers and their community.”

About Gallagher Uniform

Established in 1893, Gallagher Uniform is a 124-year-old, family owned company based in Battle Creek, Michigan. They are led by a team of fourth and fifth generations of Gallaghers. Gallagher Uniform provides specialized and innovative uniform rental, lease and purchase programs, along with mats, towels and facility services to business and industry throughout mid & southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. Learn more at http://www.gallagheruniform.com