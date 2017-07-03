Taiwanese Machinery Manufacturers Head South to Expo

MTA VIETNAM 2017 will be held from July 4 to 7 at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City. The yearly exhibition has been consecutively held for the past 15 years, with its scale expanding every year. This event has become the largest professional international exhibition in Vietnam. It is estimated that this year the number of exhibitors will exceed 420 and attract more than 12,000 professional buyers from around the world.

Taiwan Pavilion is the largest of all participating countries in the exhibition, as well as largest foreign country in this event. The number of Taiwanese vendors participating in this event is the highest in the last three years, and this clearly demonstrates optimism from industry vendors for the Vietnamese market.

A "Taiwan Machinery Exhibit Area" will be set up in the exhibition focusing on automotive, mold and heavy machinery industry. This gives buyers the opportunity to learn the advantages and applications of Taiwan machine tool industry. It will also serve to show off Taiwanese manufacturers's development prowess and product quality. A "Taiwanese Excellence Presentation and Press Conference" will be held on the first day of the exhibition. A number of excellent Taiwanese vendors will gather at the event to explain the strategy and present leading products from Taiwan's machine tool industry.

This year, 32 exhibitors will be participating in this event, which also makes this the largest in history.

The exhibiting vendors include CHMER, United Technologies Taiwan, Da Jie Electricity, Sen Mei, Gemtool, Maximart, Fintek, B2Benchmark, Lantech, TBI Motion, Chu Weir Technology, Honor Gear Pumps, Jia Meng Electric, Chungear, Perfect Machine, Kinwa Lathe, Matech, Jiuh-Yeh, Minchuen, Yih Shen Machinary, Taiwan Asahi Diamond Industrial, Syntec Technology, Palmary Machinery, HANS Tools, Chii Chyuan, Pin Hong, Best Quality Wire, Oly Torque Equipments, Peiping Precision Enterprise, ChengHui Tools, Turnhow, and Bo-Shiong.

The exhibit items from these vendors cover tools, accessories, and various types of CNC machinery.

Amongst all vendors, CHMER is the world's fifth largest electric discharge machine (EDM) company known for their innovative research and development. Their products focus both on processing accuracy and speed, and are able to meet the needs of complex parts processing. Their wire cutting machines and EDMs have consistently won Taiwan Excellence Awards and the National Industrial Innovation Awards and is globally known for its "CHMER" branding.

TBI Motion focuses mainly on precision transmission products, including ball screws, splines, and linear slides. Their products are key components in automated industrial equipment and are widely used in semiconductors, smart phones, and solar energy industries. In addition, the cutting tools, lathes, grinders and various types of machine tool spare parts, are all premium choices in their relevant industry supply chains. It is expected that these exhibiting items can provide complete and total solutions to buyers.

In order to effectively assist the manufacturers to use e-commerce to expand overseas markets, Taiwantrade, established by the International Trade Bureau of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, is a portal which provides the most comprehensive listing of Taiwanese exporter information with national level support. It is the preferred website for foreign buyer searching for Taiwanese products.

Taiwantrade will be joining the exhibition again this year under the theme of "smart machine" supply chain, featuring product catalogs from 20 selected Taiwantrade members at the exhibition. Also, in the Vietnamese section on Taiwantrade (vi.taiwantrade.com), the Taiwan Pavilion is also featured in the main section, combining virtual and real world promotions to enhance the exposure of the participating exhibitors.