Bright Pattern announced today that they will showcase their new release, Bright Pattern 5.0, featuring intelligent omnichannel conversations at Call Center Week 2017. Call Center Week is the largest conference in the industry with inspirational, educational and community-oriented events and sessions for industry leaders.

Call Center Week brings together thousands from the customer care community for unique sessions and to discover new and innovative technologies. Bright Pattern 5.0 brings customer communications to a new level with omnichannel conversation technologies, bots and artificial intelligence.

“We are excited to be launching Bright Pattern 5.0 at IQPC Call Center Week this year,” said Konstantin Kishinsky, CEO of Bright Pattern. “Since the founding of Bright Pattern our goal has been to simplify omnichannel conversations. The 5.0 release features groundbreaking technology that provides a new convenience to end users and leverages cognitive computing to give our customers a strong competitive advantage.

Talk with Bright Pattern at booth 509 during expo hours at Call Center Week. Demo the 5.0 release to be entered to win one of many prizes.

About Bright Pattern:

Bright Pattern’s cloud contact center software simplifies omnichannel customer service for customers, agents and contact center managers. Bright Pattern’s Cloud Contact Center solutions are used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages by companies of all sizes.