TieUpNow plays a crucial role in showcasing innovative ideas /companies to investors based on their interests and budgets. TieUpNow provides valuable suggestions to innovators like investors' areas of interest, top valued domains and research.

SoftPath Technologies LLC is a Michigan based software services and solutions company with expertise in helping businesses become agile and digitally equipped by leveraging Mobile, Cloud, Cognitive, Process Automation and Security solutions.

SoftPath announced its plans to launch Phase 1 version of TieUpNow towards the end of Q4 2017 and prepares to expand the possibilities of the platform to Innovators and VCs country-wide in multiple locations.

TieUpNow is a web application that answers the need for fund raising where innovators and companies looking for venture funding can publish their project or product idea and the related details along with a short video demonstrating its capabilities. The idea or the post can be viewed by the VCs based on their area of interests and investing preferences. Once the investor or venture capitalist decides to invest in the company, a small premium will be charged for using TieUpNow services.

Commenting on the Phase 1 launch, the company spokesperson said, “We are sure both Innovators and VCs will welcome this platform. TieUpNow has been designed to play a crucial role in showcasing innovative ideas or companies to invest based on their investing preferences. With interesting features and modules designed for Entrepreneurs, B2B & B2C Investor Community, we are confident the new flavor of TieUpNow will not not only reduce the time and effort but also precious money spent by VCs and innovators trying to reach each other.”